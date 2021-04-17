Zambia just a big supermarket consuming imported products – Hamududu

[By Edwin Mbulo in Mazabuka]

WE are calling for politics of policies and not insults, says Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) president Highvie Hamududu.

Hamududu, after touring Southern and Western provinces, noted that Zambia is a big supermarket because it was just consuming imported products without any exports.

He says the UNIP government placed high premiums on strategies and its leaders were honest.

“We are calling for politics of policies and not insults. How do you vote for a political party that has no clear policies, it’s like giving out a blank cheque! Poverty and squalor is not African. How can Botswana and Namibia be greater than us? This country is too rich. This is the only country that has a river in every province. In other countries children don’t even know how a river looks like until it rains and they think that rain water flowing is a river,” Hamududu said. “We have everything but what is the problem? In 1973 Zambia and Chile were at par. We had the similar economic indicators, same copper quantities, but a dictator (Augusto Pinochet) beat us…until the government puts in place good policies, commodity prices will continue to rise, price control is not the answer. We are just importing a lot. But with right policies and more exports the exchange rate against the US dollar can be at K10 in a few months. We need to raise the bar in politics so that we can avoid a situation of garbage out, garbage in at every election.”

He said there was need for a reduced size of Cabinet adding that if elected that is what PNUP would do so as to reduce the wage bill and channel funds to service delivery.

He said there were “too many flags for nothing” (in reference to ministerial cars).

And Hamududu said there was no need to ban maize exports as the revenue raised from these exports can help farmers increase their yields and also buy farming inputs without relying on the government’s Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) adding that this can also attract people in venturing into the agriculture sector.

“Our liberalisation was just too fast. This country is just a big supermarket because we are just consumers and not exporting anything. If you look at Livingstone there was a car and radio assembly plants namely FIAT and ITT. There were textile industries, all these supplemented the tourism sector,” he said. “But with the advent of salaula (second-hand clothes) the textile industry collapsed. The city (Livingstone) requires economic sectors to augment the tourism industry.”

Hamududu said with an international airport, Livingstone can best be suited to have horticultural sectors that can export flowers.

Meanwhile, Hamududu said the manner in which logging activities are being carried out in Western Province is unacceptable.

“It is saddening that loggers were cutting trees in the area and exporting the logs without any processing. The country must reach a point where any foreign investor in the logging sector is forced to add value before gaining access to the timber,” he said.

Hamududu said once value was created locally, the timber sector would create the much-needed jobs and money would filter through to members of the community.