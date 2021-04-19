Church’s refusal to abandon its mandate

Archbishop Ignatius Chama says should the Church fail to teach and speak the truth because it fears attracting the wrath of government, then it abandons the mandate for which it exists.
He says if the Church fails to fulfil its mandate then it plays the role of a surrogate.
He asks whether the K50 million COVID-19 Empowerment Relief Fund should destroy the relationship that exists between the government and the Church as well as render obsolete the development partnership the government and the Church have forged.
Archbishop Chama says wealth should not be a stumbling block creating a divide between the government and the Church.
He stresses that the coronavirus pandemic should not close people’s hearts to the extent where they start thinking about their personal needs only overlooking the needs of others.
We agree.
It’s not only an omission of duty but utter recklessness for any leader to prioritise a section of society for political expediency at the expense of the vast majority wallowing in poverty.
Why is Edgar Lungu finding it difficult to appreciate the Catholic Church’s position, rejecting his Church Fund!
Archbishop Chama is right in saying the COVID-19 pandemic should not mislead people into considering the plight of only one group at the expense of other groups in society.
Why is Edgar’s lens focusing, selectively, on the Church, artistes, traditional leaders and other so-called youths with his strange empowerment schemes?
Where is this money coming from since the national budget is dry? Sectors such as education and health are ill-funded but Edgar should be bankrolling certain institutions and individuals with millions!
The Church’s refusal to abandon the mandate for which it exists must be commended, it’s the right thing to do.
Indeed, as Dr Kenneth Kaunda noted, “The measure for the quality of relationship between Church and State is therefore not how well they go along together, but how well they assist each other in their mutual service.”
As Archbishop Chama advises, if the government channelled the K50 million COVID-19 Empowerment Relief Fund to the procurement of COVID-19 drugs for health facilities countrywide, particularly hospitals and clinics in rural areas, it could empower the poor with health.
This would be a greater empowerment than just empowering churches.
He stresses if the money was channelled to “this noble cause”, God could bless the nation because the country would have chosen to expend its wealth in a way that benefits everyone, especially the poor sectors of society.
How can a leader elect to be blind and deaf to such advice?
The Dalai Lama teaches us that love does not discriminate – “The kind of love we advocate is the love you can have even for someone who has done harm to you. This kind of love is to be extended to all living beings, and it can be extended to all living beings.”
