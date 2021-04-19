Contempt proceedings against MMD leaders properly before court – Operation Save MMD

OPERATION Save MMD has argued that the committal proceedings against MMD president Nevers Mumba and five others are properly before court as there is no dispute that there was an order given under the hand of the court which was disobeyed.

This is according to a composite affidavit in opposition to notice of motion for an order for committal and affidavit in opposition to affidavit in support of notice of motion to raise preliminary issues against contempt process filed by Geoffrey Mulenga.

In this matter, former Kamfinsa member of parliament Webby Chipili and 19 others are challenging the election of Nevers Mumba and Chitika and are seeking a declaration that the extraordinary convention held on March 20, 2021 which ushered them as leaders of MMD is illegal and void ab initio.

MMD national secretary Elizabeth Chitika had argued that the ex-parte order for interim injunction dated March 20, 2021 and the subsequent ex-parte order granting leave to Operation Save MMD to commence contempt proceedings are tainted by the irregularity of the originating process and cannot be sustained.

In a notice of motion to raise preliminary issues against contempt proceedings, Chitika is seeking a determination on whether the court has jurisdiction to grant any orders in the contempt process pending an application to set aside the originating process for irregularity.

She wants a determination on whether MMD vice president Reuben Samboh, Winnie Zaloumis, Clement Zulu, and Gregory Mofu who are not parties to the cause of action commenced by Chipili and 19 others and not named in the ex-parte order of interim injunction signed on March 20, 2021 can be cited for contempt.

Chitika further wants a declaration whether it is competent to undertake contempt proceedings based entirely on conjuncture without any proof of service of the court process being exhibited anywhere on the court record or in any affidavit.

The MMD leaders want the court to discharge the committal proceedings against them.

Chitika said the order of interim injunction on which the purported contempt proceedings are anchored is addressed to herself and Dr Mumba and there is no reference to Samboh, Zaloumis, Zulu and Mofu in the ex-parte order of interim injunction or in the originating process.

She said a court order cannot be directed to the whole world and cannot be claimed to have been disobeyed by people who are not parties to the claim or named in the order.

But Mulenga argued that the ex-parte order of injunction not only restrained the defendants in the main matter but also extend to servants, agents or whosoever from disobeying the court order.

He said Chitika, who is the first contemnor, was served with the injunction and she decided to run away leaving the document behind.

Mulenga said MMD vice-president Samboh was served with the injunction and he read the contents.

He said there is video footage showing Chitika running away from being served and Samboh reading the content.

Mulenga alleged that upon receiving the injunction and refusing to sign for it, the party president called for a meeting where Samboh, Zaloumis, Zulu and Mofu discussed the injunction and resolved to proceed with the convention regardless of the restraining order.

“I am aware that Dr Mumba addressed his members over the ex-parte order of injunction,” Mulenga said. “The alleged contemnors were properly served and were aware that there was an ex-parte order of injunction but deliberately disobeyed the order and this can be seen from the way Dr Mumba talked about the injunction both on ZNBC and Diamond TV.”

Mulenga claimed that Dr Mumba went to the extent of saying there is no stamp from the judge, there is no seal and further asked where they found the judge on a Saturday.

“I am also aware that Dr Mumba also went on and on stating that maybe there was corruption when obtaining the said order and this clearly shows that he saw the order and knew about it,” Mulenga said.

He said the affidavit in opposition to notice of motion to raise preliminary issues and committal proceedings are separate from the main matter.

Mulenga argued that an order of the court cannot be invalid because of the purported defect on the writ of summons and that the ex-parte order for leave to commence committal proceedings granted by the court is not tainted with irregularity.

He said the issue of membership raised is a matter to be determined at trial and not at preliminary stage.