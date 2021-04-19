Debt is enslaving Zambians, says Mwelwa

THE ugly face of debt is enslaving and impoverishing Zambians, says Lawrence Mwelwa.

The former Chreso University vice chancellor and aspiring candidate for Mkushi North Constituency said the myth is that debt is a tool and should be used to help create prosperity while the truth is that debt isn’t used by wealthy people nearly as much as people are led to believe.

“That’s because debt is dumb but it is still able to choke so many of our friends and family members. They are in debt up to their eyeballs with no hope of help. If you’re in debt, you don’t have the freedom to use your money the way you want. According to Proverbs 22:7, ‘The rich rules over the poor, and the borrower is a slave to the lender’,” Dr Mwelwa noted. “When I was confronted with this scripture, I had to really consider who was right – my broke business professor who taught that debt is a tool, or God Who never has anything good to say about debt.”

He noted that freedom was one of the most wonderful gifts which God has given to mankind.

Dr Mwelwa said while innocent animals are at times rounded up from their natural habitat and caged in zoos, human beings are supposed to enjoy freedom.

“The devil, Satan, is depicted in the Bible as being a terrible creature that delights [in ensnaring] humans and putting them in some form of chains. This, according to the Bible, he does without seeking any permission from anyone,” he said. “Jesus, however, is depicted as One Who comes to live among humans and setting them free from satanic chains and bondages, thereby bringing forth freedom. The coming of Jesus on earth signified the entrance of liberty into our beloved earth.”

Dr Mwelwa said many times people talk of spiritual things as though they were a collection of unproven theories that have no bearing on the day-to-day living of mankind.

“I beg to differ with such a notion. Wherever there is an indication of bondage in the Bible, there is also a corresponding evident and visible manifestation particularly human suffering. For example, some who were possessed by demons of infirmity have been recorded as having had some incurable sickness. Shockingly, the casting out of the demons of infirmity immediately brought about healing. The presence of Satan or demons, however, is not only manifested through sickness but also comes out in terms of many other tormenting human sufferings. Today I deal with one which has subtly chained many and has caused untold mystery and suffering, one described in one word called ‘debt’,” Dr Mwelwa said. “Many times, people borrow because they have tried to get money using their own strength or resources but have failed. Many who borrow are those who in one way or another reach the end of the road in terms of having ends meet. For example, a family may face a situation whereby their landlord is about to evict them and they choose to evade the shame and embarrassment of eviction by borrowing money. Others evade starvation by borrowing in order to pay school fees. There are also some who borrow to start a business. Whichever the reason, the fact is that borrowing is never a pleasant thing to do, more especially in our times where lending institutions ‘choke’ borrowers with unbearable interest rates. Most people who borrow do not fully understand the implications of doing it, more especially when it comes to associated interest rates and consequences of defaulting.”

He said a simple survey across the many who have borrowed from banks would show countless tears and regrets.

“One writer I quote ‘In my opinion, it’s long past time we will be brutally honest about the banks. Their influence and reach has metastasized to the point where we now live under a captive system. From our retirement accounts, to our homes, to the laws we live under – the banks control it all. And they run the system for their benefit, not ours’. Your retirement package is meant for your future social protection but it’s being taken away from you by the banks and money people. Talk about your houses, cars and all valuables,” he noted.

Dr Mwelwa said 31 per cent interest is daylight robbery, extortion, blackmail and exploitation of man by man in a country that claims to have 6.6 per cent inflation rate.

He said what is more depressing is that almost every employed Zambian is in debt.

“And what is extremely saddening is that these banks are foreign owned, meaning that all the money is shipped out to build the nations of the world. These banks borrow money from pension schemes in their countries at very minimal interest and then pass on the risk to the Zambians,” he said.

Dr Mwelwa said it was not only banks that appear ruthless and unfriendly when it comes to loan repayments but even people who give what in society is called ‘kaloba’ are a serious pain in people’s lives as they charge exorbitant interest rates that make borrowers live like slaves.

“Many such borrowers have through the ruthless and merciless actions of such lenders lost property, friends and all the little respect they had around them. Some have resorted to switching off their phones and are on the run as fugitives running away from lenders. As if all that is not enough, some foreign owned companies have also come into the country ‘dangling carrots’ in the form of elegant and elaborate household goods of all types. Some who walk into such shops enter into some agreements and pick up goods for which they later on fail to pay. They then receive notices of demand, after which, upon failure to clear, they find themselves in some legal battles. The goods they once thought were theirs end up being repossessed,” Dr Mwelwa noted. “But the story does not end there. Their names are sent to Credit Reference Bureau, meaning that they will not borrow anywhere for a specified time. Simply put, they become blacklisted. Even after you have fully settled the bill, your name will remain on their books for seven years. And this is what I call modern colonisation.”

He recalled that Chienge member of parliament Given Katuta once asked a question as to why CRB is foreign owned and controlled.

“The Vice-President didn’t give a clear and satisfactory answer. Now, what is the difference between being painted black for the whole world to see and the other who is bound with demons? For both instances, the solution is simple, ‘there is need for freedom.’ The Bible is clear that the borrower is a slave to the lender. Therefore, every person who is in debt must trust God and start working towards freedom,” said Dr Mwelwa. “Once free, the wise thing to do is avoid borrowing from anyone, be it banks, shops or individuals. To achieve this, one has to learn to live within his or her own means. It is better to eat vegetables that are yours than borrowed meat, ride your own bicycle than a borrowed car, live in a small house within means than a big one with borrowed rentals. In fact, talking about bicycles, I once visited Germany and was shocked to find a lot of rich people still using bicycles to move from one place to the other. They have a lot of parking places and a lot of places full of bicycles and not cars.”

He said whoever told Zambians that driving cars is synonymous with being rich did a lot of harm.

Dr Mwelwa wondered why an individual should drive a massive car moving on borrowed fuel while he or she can get on public transport or simply walk.

“Public transport, such as train services, is still popular in developed countries like China, Germany and other countries, but strangely most people in Third World countries think getting on a train is not only embarrassing but also dehumanising. It is such a mentality which has plunged a lot of people into the dungeon called ‘debts,” he said.

Dr Mwelwa said time has come for people to plan their lives, live within means, work as a community and adopt lifestyles that promote self-reliance.

“To be in debt is to be in bondage,” said Dr Mwelwa.