Lungu should not entice the judiciary, says Akafumba

By Edwin Mbulo in Mazabuka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu should not entice the judiciary to give him a clean sheet of recontesting the Presidency when he himself knows that he is not eligible, says NDC ‘interim’ president Josephs Akafumba.

On Thursday, President Lungu said the role of the Judiciary, particularly, “this year when our country is going to the general elections on 12th August, will be critical as most political players and other stakeholders will seek different forms of court relief”.

He said this when he swore-in newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court and Court of Appeal.

Those he swore-in are Fulgency Mwenya Chisanga as Supreme Court; Mwila Chitabo, SC, Judy Zulu Mulongoti, and Mathew Kasonde Chisunka as judges of the ConCourt; and justices Anessie Banda-Bobo, Nicola Ann Sharpe-Phiri, and Kelvin Muzenga as judges of the Court of Appeal.

President Lungu congratulated the judges on their individual appointments to serve as judges and the subsequent ratification by Parliament.

“With this progressive milestone, I urge you all not to lose sight of the fact that the positions you have been appointed to are not only of great honour, but also come with immense responsibility and high expectations from members of the public,” he said. “The role of the Judiciary, particularly, this year when our country is going to the general elections on 12th August, will be critical as most political players and other stakeholders will seek different forms of court relief. This, therefore, calls for you members of the bench to exercise impartiality and high levels of integrity in the discharge of your duties.”

But Akafumba, a lawyer and former justice permanent secretary, said President Lungu’s speech to judges was an indirect order for the judiciary to bend in his favour.

“The man (President Lungu) is a lawyer and he clearly knows that he does not qualify to go into an election as a presidential candidate. Inasmuch as he has the powers to appoint judges and also say things, he should not be seen to be enticing the judiciary to give him a clean sheet of recontesting his presidency when he himself knows that he is not eligible. The underlining meaning of his speech is that he was telling judges to rule in his favour because he know and has seen petitions coming his way should he file his nomination,” Akafumba said. “Anyway the onus is on the courts to do due diligence to the law of the land and offer guidance without fear or favour taking note that Zambia is not President Lungu but the over 13 million inhabitants of the land.”

He said judges would have to take a decision for the benefit of the people and not a president.

Akafumba said apart from politicians, the Church and civil society organisations are opposed to President Lungu going for a third term which was not provided for in the Constitution.