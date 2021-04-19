OCiDA urges chiefs to remain politically neutral

TRADITIONAL leaders or chiefs preside over the preservation of culture, customs and traditions of the people to whom that culture applies, says Simon Kabanda.

In a statement, Kabanda, the administrative secretary of Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA), said although a chief may seek and hold a public or political office according to Article 168 of the Republican Constitution, this does not imply that a chief is at liberty to publicly support or endorse a political party or a candidate for political office.

“There is a reason why clause (2) of Article 168 states that: ‘A chief who seeks to hold office in a political party or election or appointment to a State office shall abdicate the chief’s throne’,” Kabanda said.

He said it was for the same reason a chief should not endorse or exhibit support for a political party or a candidate aspiring for political office.

“We therefore wish to implore our chiefs to remain politically neutral particularly when campaigns for the August elections officially begin,” said Kabanda.