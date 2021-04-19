We’re sure Lungu is going to be on ballot paper – Kamba

THE PF says it will listen more from party structures when adopting candidates at various levels to avoid mistakes made in 2016.

Lusaka Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba says, “We are very sure that President Lungu is going to be on the ballot paper,” stressing that petitioning his nomination will be an academic exercise.

“There’s no way the Constitutional Court can rule against itself,” Kamba charged.

In an interview, he says the party’s adoption process on the Copperbelt in the 2016 general elections was poor, hence the many independent members of parliament recorded.

Kamba says this time the party wants to adopt popular candidates so that it maximises on the presidential vote.

“In the Copperbelt there are a lot of independent members of parliament because we didn’t do well in terms of the adoption process. And we are trying to avoid that as the party,” he told The Mast. “In Lusaka we don’t have challenges, we don’t have independent members of parliament because here the party is bigger than an individual. The party is bigger than Kennedy Kamba. Here, the residents of Lusaka vote the party and not a person.”

He said as an individual, he would concentrate on adding numbers to the presidential vote by helping in adopting quality candidates at all levels.

“But all what we are saying is we want to maximise presidential votes by giving the people the candidates they want. That is the meaning of adopting a person who has been recommended by the grassroots. In my case I’m not a candidate. Mine is to see to it that President Lungu wins,” Kamba said. “And my concentration is on the presidential vote because when President Lungu loses, Kennedy Kamba loses. So, I’m going to make sure that in Lusaka Province, the President, for example in Matero, the President should have more votes than our member of parliament. In Kabwata, the President should have more votes than our member of parliament. That is the implication by maximising presidential vote.”

He adds that the PF is not worried about the 50 per cent plus one threshold in the Republican Constitution for a presidential winner.

With a lot of confidence, Kamba said: “We want to win these elections by over 75 per cent, which is distinction. We are not worried with the 50+1 per cent because we have delivered in terms of development.”

He stressed that this time no leader would be allowed to influence the adoption process.

Kamba acknowledged that both President Lungu and party secretary general Davies Mwila have already guided that candidates be adopted by the grassroots.

“The most important thing here is that we want to adopt candidates who are going to be recommended by the grassroots. In this case in our party, the grassroots are the branch and the ward. These are the people who are going to recommend who wants to be a member of parliament in Matero. These are the people who are going to recommend to us who is going to be member of parliament in Kabwata,” he explained. “Our appeal is just to the leaders, of course the central committee through the president and the secretary general, that they give us what the grassroots is going to recommend. And I’m happy the president has recommended, including the SG, that a person who is going to be adopted as parliamentary candidate should be recommended by the grassroots.”

Asked what the party membership would do in the event that the Constitutional Court declared President Lungu ineligible to stand for a third term, Kamba vehemently said such a judgment would never come.

He described impending attempts to challenge President Lungu’s candidature in court after nominations as an academic exercise.

“There’s no way the Constitutional Court can rule against itself. This is the same court which ruled that President Lungu, the tenure of office which has brought controversy, was very clear. The tenure of office can qualify to be called a term if a person rules over three years. In this case the President ruled this country one year six months,” said Kamba. “So, we are very sure that the Constitutional Court can’t rule against its own judgment. That judgement came from the same court which they’re challenging. What’s the meaning of that? To us in the party we just think this is an academic exercise. They are just trying, trial and error, to see if this can work out. But for us this is water under the bridge. We are very sure that President Lungu is going to be on the ballot paper. And come what may, the people of Zambia they are going to vote for him based on what he has done for them.”