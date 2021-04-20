Lungu has pushed himself too much, says Chanda

KAWIMBE Chanda says President Edgar Lungu has pushed himself too much by insisting on going for a third term of office.

Chanda, a Lusaka resident, says no individual should be allowed to abrogate the Constitution in the manner President Lungu is doing.

He says people are waiting to see the conduct of the Constitutional Court over President Lungu’s eligibility.

“Lungu has pushed himself too much. Now he is contesting for the unconstitutional third term. Honestly, one man cannot be allowed to abrogate the Constitution of the Republic with impunity. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land and he has been sworn in twice, thus ineligible to contest the coming election, Chanda said in a statement. “And the Constitutional Court judges should know that Zambians are watching. If they dare to rule [in favour of] Edgar’s eligibility for third term against the Constitution, they [will] be answerable even in their retirement in future.”

Chanda said President Lungu should be grateful to the nation for giving him the chance to govern even when he did not deserve it.

“A humble leader whom we thought will respect the rule of law of this country! Why can’t you be grateful for the opportunity God has rendered upon you to rule Zambia for two terms?” asked Chanda. “Why can’t you just handover nicely and leave it to others who can manage to regain all that was meant to serve the poor people of Zambia? Edgar Lungu’s poor leadership has caused too much misery to the Zambian people. The pain of not getting quality health care, the hunger that sweeps rural areas and compounds, especially for children!”