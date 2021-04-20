Museum workers notify govt of protest against non-payment of salary arrears

MUSEUMS workers plan to stage a sit-in on a protest today against unpaid multiple salary arrears for 2020 and the unpaid March 2021 dues.

According to a letter “Notice of Protest” dated April 15 sent to the National Museums Board (NMB) acting director general Bevin Mweene Ngulube signed by the University of Zambia and Allied Workers Union (UNZAAWU) secretary general Moonga Mupuma, the aggrieved workers want their voices heard.

“We brought to your attention NMB unionised workers’ grievances regarding non-payment of multiple months salary arrears citing numerous efforts taken by workers and ourselves to try to get the situation resolved but to no avail,” Mupuma said.

The union added that recently they met the Minister of Tourism and Arts but the outcome had not pleased the workers at Lusaka, Livingstone, Moto-Moto, Choma and Copperbelt Museums.

“The said meetings have failed to please our members or ease their grievances for the following reasons: (1) There is no immediate solution provided to the problem that we provided and (2) No date was given as to when the follow up should be made or when they would be given feedback. Our members are further aggrieved because they have not even been paid their salary for March 2021,” said Mupuma.

“In view of the reasons above, unionised workers in all the five institutions under the NMB have resolved to stage a sit-in-protest to try and get their voices heard. Their protest will take effect on Monday 19th April 2021 until their demands are met.”