New Heritage Party urges Zambians to unite against tribalism, ethnicity

THE New Heritage Party has called upon all Zambians to use the 2021 elections as a rallying point to unite against tribalism, ethnicity and similar considerations in determining which individuals or parties to vote into office.

Spokesperson Samuel Kasankha said Zambians must agree and be unequivocal that past mistakes which might have led to regional or ethnic imbalances in appointments to public office or in the sharing of development projects were common enemies which the 2021 elections must help to eliminate altogether.

Kasankha said the party was alarmed at growing sentiments by some countrymen and women that certain regions and/or ethnic groups had dominated Zambia and continue to gang up with a view to continue to subjugate others by manipulating the polls.

“Such sentiments may tend to exaggerate the veracity of these perceptions and exacerbate anger, hatred and bitterness towards one another, which are not conducive for continued love, unity and peace in our nation,” he said. “We cannot risk needlessly turning our people against each other with the potential outcomes being ghastly as has been the case in many countries world over where ethnicity and similar considerations were given undue prominence.”

He said as a party seeking to tackle all the problems that the nation was saddled with, and knowing that these problems affect all across ethnic, regional and/or other divides, the party implores people to turn all efforts in this election towards sustaining unity and peace because no positive change and no development could occur in an environment of instability.

Kasankha said Zambians must join the quest to eliminate whatever imbalances may have occurred as a result of individual mistakes, past and present, or insensitivity on the part of previous governments, which the New Heritage party were determined to eliminate and ensure they never again are a part of the existence as a nation.

“Let us use the 2021 elections to reactivate, in real terms, our cherished One Zambia One Nation motto,” said Kasankha.