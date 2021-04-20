Police arrest, charge Mukuni’s wife Veronica with abduction of the Hatembos

POLICE spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo says Senior Chief Mukuni’s wife Veronica has been arrested for abduction of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

In a statement, Katomgo said the offence is contrary to section 253 of Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

“Police have charged and arrested Veronica Mwanakasale Mukuni with the offence of abduction…she has been jointly charged with Fines Malambo, Ackson Sejani, Javen Simoloka and Vincent Lilanda,” she said.

“This is a matter in which Pheluna and Milton Hatembo are reported to have been abducted. She is detained in police custody,” said Katongo.

Sejani, a former cabinet minister in the Chiluba administration, Choma businessman Malambo, Mazabuka and Choma mayor Lilanda and Simoloka respectively have been detained for about a month now.

They have since applied for habeas corpus, which was granted by Livingstone High Court Judge Kenneth Mulife sitting in Mazabuka last week on Thursday.

He has since reserved this Thursday April 22 for judgment.

Today, Mukuni village headmen and elderly women peacefully protested outside the Livingstone Central Police Station using royal drums that have never been allowed to leave the royal burial site at Lumpasa Palace for decades.