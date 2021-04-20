VJ to take Covid jab

VERNON Mwaanga says he will take the COVID-19 vaccine which is now available in the country.

The veteran politician and freedom fighter adds that the advantages of taking the vaccine far outweigh disadvantages.

He however expressed concern that most people in the country have not taken the pandemic seriously.

“When all is said and done, I have come to the personal conclusion that the advantages of taking the vaccine jabs far outweigh the disadvantages and it is for this reason that I will be having the vaccine jab. The scientific evidence in favour of taking the vaccine is very strong and compelling,” he said yesterday. “In Zambia, a great majority of our people do not seem to acknowledge that there is COVID-19. As a result, a majority of our fellow citizens do not even observe the basic health protocols like wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands with soap. One just has to visit Olympia, Kabwata, Kamwala or Soweto markets to see what I am talking about.”

Mwaanga however noted that the government was slow to access the COVAX vaccines donated by the World Health Organisation and to approve orders for its own J&J vaccines.