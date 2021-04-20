We are creating a nation of beggars, warns Mwansa

ZED president Ernest Mwansa says corruption has become endemic in the country to a level where its citizens have been reduced to a nation of beggars by those in power.

The Zambians for Empowerment and Development (ZED) leader adds that unfortunately the normalcy of corruption has been supported by those who hold political power.

He says the danger is that people’s moral integrity is being removed by accepting immoral habits as a national standard.

“Look at corruption; it has become endemic. People are talking anti-corruption language, but what’s going on? What upsets me the most is the handouts that are going on from political cadres,” he told The Mast in an interview. “It has become normal for the electorate to expect a party that is campaigning for power to give them money. It is normal now. And its normalcy has been commended by those who hold political power.”

Mwansa cited several examples of “outright corruption” tolerated by leaders.

“How can you have a meeting and all you are doing is distributing money to individuals? It looks nice when you win elections like that, but you will have undermined people’s moral integrity. They will have lost the humanness in so doing,” he said. “And the end result is we are creating a nation of beggars, And begging will become a normal way of life. How can you reduce your own people to that level if you really love them and you have gone in government to serve them?”

He said people have even stopped displaying prices of commodities in their shops because they want buyers to charge themselves.

Mwansa said it was not possible that the human mind can remember prices of all commodities in a shop.

“We have now reached a point where I can steal from you and you don’t complain, it’s okay. There’s no conscience in me! I will sell anything at any price, so long as you are willing to pay. That’s not the way you run a country, please!” he said. “We can have prices displayed. It is the safest thing you do for people. You can’t allow those who sell merchandise to be stealing from your people in broad daylight because they have no knowledge of the prices; that is an element of corruption.”

Mwansa cited hunger as one of the major causes of corruption in the country.

“Just drive along the road today and meet a police officer. If you meet two and none of them asks you for money because there’s something missing on your car, then you’re very lucky. Is that the country we want?” he asked. “The problem is that everyone is hungry and they are trying to use whatever they have to survive. So we are slowly removing people’s moral integrity from them.”

He however said once in power, ZED would fight corruption vigorously.

“But what I want to say is that for us in the Zambia we want, corruption will be fought hard. And there will be no sacred cows; none at all. If I’m found wanting, I want to have an Anti-Corruption Commission executive begin to investigate me while in office about what has been alleged against me in terms of corrupt practices. There should be no one whom the law should not visit,” said Mwansa. “I know that the Constitution gives that moment of immunity while in office, but they should not stop investigating me because I’m in office. They can wait for me the day I come out, but they will have been gathering information while I’m in office. It must be like that. And how do we ensure that happens? It’s to give these institutions that monitor corruption power to act independently. If we don’t do that it’s a waste of time.”