We’ve a lot of respect for SP, says Hamududu

We have a lot of respect for the Socialist Party, says Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) president Highvie Hamududu.

Speaking to journalists in Mongu on Friday, Hamududu said his party respects the Socialist Party because of its policy convictions and consistency.

“Apart from our friends, the Socialist Party…and we respect them, they are brilliant guys. Other political parties are hovering around a free market economy but most of them lack clarity,” he said.

Hamududu, an economist, said all political parties should stand for something and urged voters to reject those whose policies lacked clarity.

He observed that it was important for all political parties in the country to be clear and consistent with their convictions.

Hamududu said there was no economic growth in the country because of lack of consistency on policy direction in various sectors.

“For example, we say we are a free market economy but farmers grow maize, we close the borders” he complained.

Hamududu added that the act of closing the borders and preventing exports is inconsistent with the free market economic principles.

He said his party believes that the Zambia National Service (ZNS) and the Zambia Correctional Services (ZCS) should engage in large scale farming for national food security while individuals engaging in farming should be free to sell anywhere even outside Zambia.

“That is what we are proposing as a Party of National Unity and Progress. That will enable our farmers engage in meaningful agriculture,” Hamududu said.

He said closing the border was discouraging growth of the agriculture sector and is bad for economic development.

“In Eastern, Mkushi, Kaoma and all the way to Southern Province, farmers were denied higher prices of maize,” he said. “In DRC, a 50kg bag of maize was above K200. The boarders were closed and farmers were forced to sell to FRA (Food Reserve Agency) at K110.”

Hamududu observed that the move to close borders but claim to believe in free market economy is a sign of lack of conviction of what government believes in.

“It is a higher premium on the producer that changes things and help grow the sector and the economy,” he said.

Hamududu said with 60 per cent of the Zambian people engaged in agriculture, the government must focus on improving the economy.

He said the agriculture sector has the potential to trigger equity as plantations can be in rural parts with processing plants for value addition in urban areas.

“The agriculture sector creates employment and fights poverty in a bigger way,” Hamududu observed. “If you have mango plantations in Mongu, the factories to process them will be in town and so it adds value to both the rural and urban areas.”

He said Zambia was in a crisis due to lack of employment in both rural and urban areas.

“There are no jobs in Livingstone, there are no jobs in Mongu and there are no jobs in Chipata and there are no jobs everywhere because there is no production. It is value addition that creates jobs,” said Hamududu.