ECZ announces exam dates

A PASTOR in Chingola has been arrested for forging combined Statements of Results.

And Examinations Council of Zambia director Michael Chilala has announced that the Grade 7 composite examination will commence on Friday November 12 and end on Thursday November 18 2021, the Grade 9 Internal will commence on November 26 and end on December 7 while the Grade 12 exams will commence on November 9 and end on November 25, 2021.

Chilala said over the past weekend, the ECZ working with police, arrested Evans Siame of House No. 05 Chikondi Road, aged 31, in Chingola.

“He is also a pastor at Church of God Revelation Pentecostal Church. He was arrested for forging combined Statements of Results. In the process, two CPUs, one printer/scanner and two keyboards were recovered in connection with the forgery case,” he said. “Also arrested was Arnold Mwachilenga aged 42 years, of Mishishi Farms in Ndola for forging a School Certificate for Monica Nyirenda Mwaba aged 40 years, of House Number 10028 Stadium View in Ndola. Monica was also arrested for the offence of forgery and uttering false documents. I wish to sternly warn the public against engaging into qualifications fraud as the ECZ is on the ground, together with security agencies, to ensure a qualifications cleanup is achieved. We ensured thorough checking of the results to the point that people thought our service was slow. This did not push us in any way as our intention was to be sure of our findings. Ours was to ensure we offered a quality service to everyone that came through for verification.”

He said ECZ had developed the Online Verification of Results System (OVRS) for organisations, including government departments and ministries.

Chilala said the system allows the organisations to verify results that were obtained between 1998 and current (2020).

He said arising from the verification and confirmation of qualifications done, mainly for those aspiring for political leadership in the coming elections, the ECZ verified a total of 38,280 in the first quarter and found 29 forged certificates, showing a drastic reduction from the 128 forged certificates that were found in 2016, when this exercise was first conducted.

He said ECZ had commenced the process of reporting the concerned to the police as per our standard practice.