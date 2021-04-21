Lungu has tried – Mpezeni

PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people says when people are empowered, they stop venturing in negative acts such as theft.

Speaking during the launch of the distribution of various items to cooperatives in Eastern Province by the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multipurpose Empowerment Cooperative at his palace on Monday, Mpezeni said in the past people engaged in criminal acts because they had nothing to do.

“Those that have brought these items, you convey my gratitude to the President. In the past, we had a lot of theft cases because people had nothing to do. So when you give them something to start income-generating activities like fish farming, goat rearing and many other things, it means you are helping me. Even when you just give the people, it means you have also given me,” he said.

Mpezeni said President Lungu was helping people throughout the country.

“Edgar Lungu niwakuno kwasu koma sindiye kuti wapeleka kuno kwasu kweka chitukuko koma dziko lonse, wabapasa chitukuko banthu. Musatilekelele, musabalekelele banthu, nase mukotiona kuno (Edgar Lungu is from here but has not only brought development here but the entire country; he has given development to the entire country. Don’t leave us out, don’t leave people out, you should also be looking at us),” Mpezeni said.

He also appealed to the government to consider sending relief to hunger-stricken families in the province.

“There is hunger, so look at the people but the way I know Edgar, he is a free person and he is going to help people. He is different from these others. We have seen and we continue seeing what he has done,” said Mpezeni. “He has built hospitals, schools, and when it comes to Lusaka, he has done a lot of bridges and roads. We need to thank him. He has worked. He has tried. But I am not here to campaign for Edgar but we thank him because he has given us things.”

And national planning and development minister Alexander Chiteme said President Lungu was determined to continue empowering Zambians.

Chiteme said the President decided to empower people because he knew how they were living.

“The President is not only helping people here but it is everywhere. He is helping people in Lunga district and many other places which are affected by either floods, drought and other disasters,” he said. “The biggest issue is that this country and the entire world is affected by Covid, so this Covid affected us badly. After seeing this, President Lungu decided to form this cooperative to help the people. This shows the love that the President has for you. This is a sign that President Lungu does not want to leave anyone behind.”

Chiteme said the empowerment programmes were ongoing, adding that those that would not benefit during the launch would benefit in the next stage.

“This programme will continue. What President Edgar Chagwa Lungu wants is to ensure that all the people in the 18 constituencies of Eastern Province are helped,” he said. “This is revolving empowerment. So if you are helped today, then tomorrow other people will be helped.”

Chiteme said not all the people in the province could be helped at once.

Cooperative coordinator Fuli Msimuko said the Head of State would continue empowering cooperatives.

Msimuko urged beneficiaries to put the donated items to good use.

He said his organisation had empowered 900 cooperatives in all the constituencies in the province and that more than 45,000 people would benefit directly from the empowerment.

Msimuko said his group would continue to monitor how the cooperatives would be working.

“If you will be working well, we are going to increase the sponsorship and one thing I have to emphasise, this is not politics. But we are in a political year, it’s very serious,” he said. “The President has said it clearly that this is not politics. He is the father of the nation and he is just doing what he promised to do. Funding for these things has been done through well-wishers, the friends of the President have given him and he has given you.”

Msimuko said Mpezeni had been given a hammer mill while all the chiefs in the province would be given incubators with the capacity of 265 eggs.

Cooperatives have been empowered with bales of second hand clothes, groceries and sewing machines, among other items.