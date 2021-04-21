Mukuni villagers demand queen’s release

SEVERAL Mukuni village headmen and elderly women yesterday protested outside the Livingstone Central Police Station, demanding the release of the chief’s wife, Veronica.

Police were caught off guard by the protest as reinforcements only arrived 15 minutes after the situation was brought under control by an officer known as K. S’mshanga.

The chief’s wife was detained on Monday for unknown reasons.

The villagers, led by Ernest Nzala, the courtier (traditionally called the Balozi) of senior chief Mukuni, sounded the Mukuni royal drums singing “Amutupe nzila” (give us way) and “Nkondo yagama Mukuni, mutamuyowi” (war has gone to chief Mukuni, don’t fear him).

Officer S’mshanga, who is said to be the deputy commanding officer for Livingstone and Kazungula, directed Nzala to stop the villagers from drumming and singing outside the station.

“What you are doing is illegal and I will forcibly remove you. I am busy mobilising officers, so just give me a few people who can talk to us and see the person who is being detained. We never say no if you come to us,” he said.

Nzala later addressed the villagers who stopped singing and peacefully waited for a feedback as a group of elderly women and a Catholic priest went into the police lecture room to deliver their concerns.

At 12:16 hours, Nzala emerged and ordered the villagers to return to Lumpasa Palace.

He said it was a taboo for a queen not to sleep in the palace, adding that this has never happened before hence the protest.

Nzala said the queen was being held illegally as she had not committed any offence and the villagers were anxious to see her back in the village.

And her lawyer Marshal Muchende has demanded that police charge his client and immediately take her to court.

Muchende said the law provided that any suspect in detention should appear before court within 48 hours.

“There have been no charges despite the promise that by 14:30 hours they will have charged or at least informed the queen as to what offence she committed. So, one is left to guess what is the motive behind her detention,” he told The Mast in an interview. “But when you go in the Occurrence Book at Woodlands Police Station, there’s a suggestion that she’s being detained on allegations that she has abducted Pheluna Hatembo and the brother Milton Hatembo.”

Muchende said police action was meant to intimidate her husband, Mukuni, who has been outspoken on national matters.

“It would also not be farfetched to suggest or suspect that this whole operation is intended at sending a chilling effect on the spine of His Royal Highness Chief Mukuni who is an outspoken civil and political rights activist,” said Muchende. “And there are many times when he has said things that may incense or vex the regime because of his brazen position against the violation of human rights and political rights. So, one would not be wrong to actually think that this operation is intended at intimidating the chief, embarrassing the chief, subjecting him to ridicule and psychological or mental torture.”

By press time, Muchende was heading to Woodlands Police Station where officers were scheduled to administer a warn and caution statement on Veronica.