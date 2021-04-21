Nkana host pyramids in must win CAF game

STRUGGLING Nkana will this afternoon take on Egyptian side Pyramids FC in what could be a season-saving match in the penultimate CAF Confederation cup group match.

A win for the domesctically struggling Zambian champions can potentially send them into the quarter finals if they manage to hold Raja Casablanca in the final match away in Morocco.

A win for Nkana will take them to nine points and firmly places them in second position to Casablanca who have already qualified to the knock-out rounds with two games to spare.

Both Nkana and Pyramids are level on points going into this afternoon’s encounter.

Nkana sent Kelvin Kaindu on leave after a shocking defeat to basement side Kitwe United last week.

And standing-in coach Kaunda Simonda started his reign on a shaky note, losing 1-0 to Lumwana Radiants on Sunday, but he is sounding bullish going into the continental game.

“We have prepared well for the game. Every player involved knows the importance of the game and we will do our best to try and get a win and fight to get into the quarter final,” said Simonda.

“We are not doing well in the league and we are not happy but we will put that behind and focus on the game at hand,” added captain Richard Ocran at yesterday’s pre-match press conference.

Pyramids’ coach Aroua Barina said: “It’s a very important game for my team and for Nkana. It’s a different match, I don’t know any star player…its concentration focus on the match; it’s possible, its football.”

CAF debutants NAPSA Stars take on RS Berkane in what is seemingly a dead rubber for the ‘pensioners’ who are yet to win a game in the group after managing only a draw with two games left./