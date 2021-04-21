You can go to court, Lungu will be on ballot – Kampyongo

STEPHEN Kampyongo says President Edgar Lungu will be on the ballot even if people challenge his candidature in the courts of law.

Addressing PF members when he and other senior party officials received ‘defectors’ from the opposition UPND, Kampyongo who is home affairs minister said Zambians would still vote for President Lungu.

“You can go to court, you can go everywhere, President Edgar Lungu will be on the ballot. And the people of Zambia will vote for him,” said Kampyongo at Lusaka’s Pamodzi Hotel yesterday. “Here (in PF), we appreciate everyone. Here we respect everyone regardless of where they come from. There are no new members, there are no old members. And that’s the reason why comrade Charles Kakoma, as I speak now, is a member of the central committee.”

The PF, through national chairperson Samuel Mukupa, received Nalikwanda UPND member of parliament Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa whom they have since adopted to stand on their ticket.

Solwezi West UPND member of parliament Teddy Kasonso has also official defected to the PF, although he is not recontesting the seat.

Luampa UPND council chairperson Victor Maliti and his Lufwanyama counterpart Moses Chiyuka have also joined the PF.