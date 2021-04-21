Zambia joins GO Movement to reach out to 1bn people with the Gospel

ZAMBIA yesterday joined the rest of the world in a Global Outreach (GO) Movement initiative aimed at reaching an estimated one billion people with the Gospel across the world.

Go Movement Zambia country coordinator Bishop Joshua Banda said the launch which was scheduled to take place via Zoom at 15:00 hours Zambian time yesterday, would be graced by prominent Zambian and international clergy who are in support of the need to evangelise the world with the gospel of Jesus Christ.

According to a statement, Bishop Banda said May has been declared as the GO Month in which Christians in general and pastors in particular, from across denominational barriers, are uniting in the common cause to mobilise and ensure the Gospel is preached to stir up a revival, especially during “this time of the global COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted attendance during Church gatherings”.

Prominent Zambian clergy who were expected to speak during the Zoom launch include, EFZ Board chairperson Bishop Paul Mususu, Bread of Life General Overseer Bishop Joe Imakando, Antioch Bible Church Senior Pastor Bishop Steven Safwali, CCZ president Reverend Saulos Phaika, General Secretary of the Apostolic Church in Zambia Bishop George Bweupe, Overseer for the Pilgrim Wesleyan Church Bishop Alfred Kalembo, EFZ acting executive director Bishop Andrew Mwenda and country director for Africa Enterprise Dr Lutangu Lubasi, among others.

Also participating were Bishop Dr George Mbulo, president of Capital Christian Ministries, and Gaity Simuusa the 1st assistant presiding Bishop of PAOG Zambia.

According to the statement, the GO Decade of the GO Movement, which is expected to run from 2020 to 2030, is to mobilise one million Christians to reach one billion people across the world with the good news of the Gospel. During a similar initiative last year, 1.18 billion people were reached with the Gospel while 42.5 million got saved and committed their lives to Christ.

“Through unity, we will complete the task of reaching the nations for Jesus Christ,” stated Bishop Banda.