All political players should be allowed to market their ideas to the electorate – Fr Chikoya

THE Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) says it is high time churches began to make investments to become financially sustainable and avoid the danger of allowing politicians to take advantage of them.

Speaking during the ‘Let the People Talk’ programme on Radio Phoenix on Tuesday, CCMG Steering Committee chairperson Fr Emmanuel Chikoya also says all political players, ruling and opposition, should be allowed to market their ideas to the electorates.

He said the failure by the Church to be financially secure had led many members of the clergy into adjusting the messages to avoid “hurting” the hands that feed them.

He, however, said the best way those in authority could help the Church was by exempting them from taxes while boosting economic activities.

Fr Chikoya, who is also Council of Churches in Zambia general secretary, said if people could operate in a favourable economic environment, they could take up various projects in their respective churches.

He urged the clergy to safeguard their role of being a voice to advance God’s agenda in society, giving checks and balances to those in authority, and not allow politicians to steal their role in the name of appeasements ‘masked’ as Church empowerment.

Fr Chikoya said God had entrusted the clergy with a critical role to play in society to benefit people, emphasising that this role must be protected from those who might want to use their influence to inject their political missions.

Asked whether the gifts and donations being given to churches by the government were likely to have an impact in the August 12 general elections, Fr Chikoya said such donations had great potential to influence the quality of decisions people make.

He, however, said the clergy should not distance themselves from politicians but rather treat them like everybody else, giving credit where it was due, and provide advice where necessary.

Fr Chikoya said the idea of covering everything in prayer had for many years done more harm than good hence the need to pray and critically analyse what was happening and “hook out” any evil elements.

He said the Church should not be afraid to interrogate when undesirable acts were becoming to be viewed as ‘honorable’ in society.

He said people should also be able to think about other ways they could use to develop their lives, pointing out that politicians could not and would never solve all their problems.

And commenting on the public order Act, Fr Chikoya said the seemingly selective application of the Act was detrimental to the country’s democracy.

He said all political players, ruling or opposition, should be allowed to market their ideas to the electorate.