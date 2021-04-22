CHILESHE RESPONDS

ELIJAH ‘Shenko’ Chileshe has claimed that the US38,000 that Andrew Kamanga lent to FAZ in 2017 was done without the approval of the executive committee.

But communication between then FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe and the executive shows that the entire EXCO, with the exception of Chileshe, consented to the idea before money was released from Kamanga’s company.

Chileshe’s latest claims are contained in a letter to The Mast, in which he has demanded a retraction of a story carried by the newspaper in which Kamanga’s lawyers wrote the Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, seeking protection of their client from continued harassment by state investigative agencies over the same money.

The matter was investigated conclusively by the adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics committee.

“…we are instructed by our client to solicit your support by way of a cautionary advice to officers at Zambia Police Service and Drug Enforcement Commission to desist from using their investigative powers as a means to harass our client by repeated calls for interviews and threats of arrest for an alleged illegal infringement regarding a debt

repayment of US$38 000 paid by FAZ to ENFIN Solutions Limited in May 2017 that was reported to Zambia Police and DEC by one Elijah Chileshe a former FAZ executive committee member,” read the letter by Mosha and company.

The lawyers gave a lengthy background to the matter and provided Kalaluka with documentation including receipts showing how money moved from Kamanga’s company to the FAZ and how it was paid back.

Chileshe further alleges that the money was never sent to the FAZ accounts but to the supplier from the lender who is a Lusaka businessman and not Kamanga.

But Chileshe claims that the story published by the newspaper quoting a letter from Kamnga’s laweyers was misleading, unbalanced with twisted facts.

He ha since given his own version of what transpired.

“I reported Kamanga’s conduct/actions to FIFA while serving as executive committee member. I started pursuing the US$38,000 matter whilst serving on the EXCO when my internal probe was being ignored. My unconstitutional suspension was after these events and others. This suspension was later lifted by the National Sports Council of Zambia…” wrote Chileshe.

“…at no time did my pursuit of transparency, accountability or integrity in handling public funds end. So, when did it restart as alleged in your statement that ‘Chileshe restarted this matter through the minister’. By the way, which minister? I have waited these 11 days hoping for a retraction or correction or an attempt to get my side of the story.” Chileshe further alleged that the story was calculated to mis-inform the readers and bring his name in bad light.

But records in The Mast’s possession show that former FAZ head of accounts Sam Phiri and Liwewe collected the money from Kamanga’s office.

The Mast managed to obtain communication showing FAZ borrowing money from Kamanga’s company emanating from Liwewe’s letter dated 23rd March, 2017.Below is the resproduced communication among FAZ executive members of that time:

Liwewe: “As discussed in the ECM, the association will disburse kit to clubs in the league’s listed above. The order of 250 kits is ready and payment is awaited by the supplier. The association is currently unable to meet the kit obligation due to high costs in meeting obligations of the MOC. To meet the deadline, I have requested the President to assist the association by guaranteeing the purchase of the kit and he has agreed to do so. The amount will be reimbursed as soon as the association receives further payments due next week.”

Kamanga: “VP Let me have your views. Am told the payment is required this morning otherwise the booking will be cancelled. I have no issue giving the advance.”

Brenada Kunda: “I have no objection on matter. This will help us to build the lost confidence in the councillors. Councillors should know we mean well and that we able to deliver as an executive. Lately we have not done so thus we need to make up.

Lee Kawanu: “No objection from me. Thank you President.”

Dr Joseph Mulenga respondesd: “Noted and no objections.”

Chileshe: “Am of the view that we wait for the money of the association to come next week and then pay for kits, GS note that FAZ is a public institutions and the amount involved is just too much to put a burden on the president alone.”