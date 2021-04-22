Edgar’s electoral disciples

It has not taken that long after all for Mark Twain’s observation to come and haunt the PF. After several days of trumpeting ‘empowerment’ this and ‘donation’ that, the cat is out of the bag. Indeed, a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes!
Delivering 100 bicycles to headmen in Siachitema’s chiefdom on behalf of President Edgar Lungu, Kebby Mbewe said the ruling Patriotic Front has made a serious alliance with the headmen across the country.
“You will never have another President like President Lungu who will work with the traditional leadership. Even if you are bewitched you can change for the better and vote for PF, come August general elections,” says Mbewe. “Be disciples of President Lungu. Go flat out and tell your subjects that President Lungu is the right candidate. Be his ambassadors. Give PF councillors and MPs. You people of Dundumwezi owe President Lungu a vote because in 2016 you committed an abomination, but him in response has given you development. Please forgive President Lungu if he did anything wrong to you. He has already showed you love.”
Finally, Edgar’s team has admitted that his so-called empowerment initiatives are a campaign tool – a scheme and gimmick to recruit and deploy the beneficiaries among his electioneering sentries. Edgar’s team is acknowledging that its ‘donation’ of bicycles is not sincere, but a crude attempt to sway gullible traditional leaders. This is a clear case of electoral malpractice. It is corruption. Out of desperation Edgar now behaves like a man trying to play chess on a snakes and ladders board. As he attempts to convert traditional leaders into his disciples for political expediency, he’s leaving them open – vulnerable – to ridicule.
Not too long ago we warned that Edgar had created problems for some chiefs by turning them into his campaign managers – that it is isolating them from their subjects. In his bid for a third – unconstitutional – bite at the presidency, Edgar has given some chiefs motor vehicles and all sorts of things to campaign for him. Patriotic Front branded bicycles – previously unseen in recent years and whose source of funding is unknown – have flooded some palaces. What is this all about? Their subjects are not fools, they know what is going on and they don’t like it at all.
But these bribes won’t do. Edgar can’t buy everyone with a few pieces of silver. Not every soul will sell their conscience. And such desperate and corrupt measures won’t get him a third term. People are seeing through all Edgar’s corrupt activities.
But our traditional leaders will be the greatest casualties of this electoral malpractice – malfeasance – Edgar is advancing.
