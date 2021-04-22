Equity is key in human life, advancement – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says equity is very important in human life and advancement.

In a statement, Dr M’membe explains that at many stages in the development of human society, conflict over lack of equity, in terms of access to resources and services, has been the central condition of progress.

Dr M’membe noted that at every stage, and under all circumstances, the essence of the struggle is to ensure equity, destroy privilege, and to give to the life of every individual the highest possible value to themselves and to the common good.

He said practical equity, in terms of access to resources and services, “when we achieve it,” would have two great results.

Dr M’membe said, for starters, every Zambian would have a fair chance to make themselves all that lies in oneself as well as to reach the highest point of their capacities, unassisted by special privilege of their own.

“Second, equity means that the common good will get from every citizen the highest service of which he or she is capable. No one who carries the burden of the special privileges of another can give to the common good that service to which it is fairly entitled,” he said. “Equity is very important in human life and advancement.”

Dr M’membe said social inequality makes one to feel constantly debased and humiliated as a second-class citizen in their own country.

He said inequality had divided Zambia into two nations – the Kwa and Ku – the nations of the poor and the well-to-do.

Dr M’membe said it was for that reason that one cannot truly speak of One Zambia One nation.

“Those who live in Kwa have poor water supply, sanitation, shelter, nutrition, schools, healthcare, roads, and very high rates of unemployment. Those who live in Ku have the best of everything,” Dr M’membe said. “And whereas in the past it was easy to move from Kwa to Ku, today it is very difficult to do so. In those days, all one needed was to work very hard at school, college or university.”

He regretted that today, hard work was not a guarantee that one would finish school, college or university.

Dr M’membe noted that it was instead money that determined one’s ability to pay school fees.

“If you are born in Kwa, it is highly unlikely you will marry someone from Ku. Where are you going to meet? You live in different places, you go to different schools, churches, shopping centres, places of entertainment, and even bury your dead in different graveyards,” he said. “To unite our people in one land and one nation – as is our cry in our national anthem – will require equity of access to necessities such as education, healthcare, water, housing, sanitation, transportation, physical security, land and food.”

Dr M’membe also explained that most services like health, education and physical security should be public goods, and others should at least be distributed according to the level of need, to ensure access for all.

He said the Zambian society was a long way from realising “this requirement”.

Dr M’membe said the rich have First World standard goods and services, whereas the poor masses have access to poor-quality services or none at all.

“There should be no such gap,” he said. “The Zambian masses are suffering from poverty, injustice, humiliation and inequality. This suffering is both material and moral.”

He said even when no one lives in absolute poverty, the existence of a glaring disparity in income levels indicates an intolerable imbalance in the way wealth and resources are distributed.

Dr M’membe said in a compassionate society, there should be no differences in outcomes based on factors for which people cannot be held responsible.

He said Zambia had one of the worst situations globally where there is a glaring gap between the rich and poor.

“Between 2010 and 2015, the Gini coefficient increased from 0.65 to 0.69. This is a very high rate of income inequality. It is volatile and dangerous for national development,” Dr M’membe said. “It could be argued, of course, that those who enjoy the highest levels of income have achieved it through hard work, and that they deserve the benefits of their efforts, regardless of the poverty afflicting others. There are many reasons to reject this argument.”

He noted that firstly, from a religious point of view, it was sinful to keep for oneself an over-abundance of wealth when one’s sisters and brothers are suffering, and even dying for want of simple necessities.

“In such a situation, it is of no consequence how and why some people come to be excessively wealthy while others starve. Distributive justice demands that sufficient sharing takes place to ensure the basic needs of all are met,” he said. “Secondly, even if the demands of charity are rejected, and were it possible to argue that those enjoying excessive wealth are fully justified in doing so, commonsense dictates that our society cannot prosper under such conditions.”

Dr M’membe indicated that the good of each of “us” in the long term is secured and promoted by the common good.

He said failure to do so can only precipitate social instability and threaten the wellbeing of all, rich and poor.

Dr M’membe said history abounds with instances where the rich and powerful have brought about their own downfall by refusing to recognise in good time the legitimate demands of the poor.

“And as long as this gap remains at its current scandalous level, the future of our country is at risk. If the gap between the rich and poor is unacceptable, then so, too, is the actual degree of poverty in our society,” said Dr M’membe. “By tolerating such high levels of poverty, the Zambian economy undermines the common good, and fails to demonstrate the solidarity that our shared human dignity demands.”