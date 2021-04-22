Mwansa bemoans ‘tribal’ politics

WE ARE very saddened by the emergence of tribalism in our country, says Zambians for Empowerment and Development (ZED) leader Ernest Mwansa.

He said it was a shame that the nation should be reduced to be talking about tribe all the time.

“As a party we are very saddened by the emergence of tribalism in our country. Some of us were born on the Copperbelt. In the Copperbelt, and particularly in the mine areas, in fact, even in the municipal homes, people just lived with each other,” Mwansa explained. “The house here was for a Bemba chap, the next house was a Tonga, the other house a Nyanja. And this way the children of those families were our friends; it never bothered us where they came from. We lived and loved and married among ourselves, irrespective of.”

Mwansa said it was sad that “we are in a country where you must be careful of what you say because the next gentleman may misunderstand you to be speaking negatively about their tribe”.

He wondered why everything has become tribal.

“Suddenly, politics has become tribal. Suddenly, the whole country is being manipulated on regional basis, why? Why have we allowed ourselves to get into this mess?” asked Mwansa.

“And ZED is saying in the Zambia we want, meritocracy must be the issue; objectivity must be the issue. People must not be judged by tribal backgrounds, colour backgrounds and stuff like that, but on content of character. If you merit a job, get it.”