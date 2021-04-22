Second Lusaka resident sues ‘elusive’ Post liquidation manager Chabinga over unpaid rent

ANOTHER Lusaka resident has sued The Post Newspaper Limited liquidation manager Robert Chabinga in the Lusaka High Court for non-payment of rentals.

Eunice Luambia has also cited Chabinga’s wife Eneless, demanding payment of US $10,800 as rental arrears and K37,000 for costs of repairs.

In an affidavit in support of originating notice of motion, Luambia said in 2019 she entered into a tenancy agreement to let partly furnished residential accommodation with Robert and Eneless Chabinga relating to house No.1, off Twin Palm road in Ibex Hill, Lusaka.

She said the tenancy agreement was that the couple would pay $1,500 per month, payable three months in advance.

Luambia claimed that the respondents have since accrued a total sum of $9,000 and $1,000 being the 20 per cent penalty as rental arrears and K37,000 being costs of repairs to her house.

“The respondents have become elusive in the payment of rental arrears and have not shown interest or commitment in settling the said arrears. This is an abrogation of the tenancy agreement thereby depriving the applicant of income intended to meet other pressing obligations,” Luambia said.

She contended that she has made numerous follow-ups with the pair for payment of the debt due but all efforts have yielded no positive results.

Luambia said the respondents have refused, failed and neglected to pay the amount owed to her despite several reminders through her advocates.

She is further seeking interest on the said debt and the current lending rate, costs and any other reliefs that the court may deem fit.

In another matter pending determination before the High Court, Aretha Muzondiwa sued Chabinga in 2019 for failing to pay rentals amounting to $14,976 for plot 277 in Chainama, Lusaka.