Astrazeneca vaccine is safe, says Nundwe

COPPERBELT permanent secretary Bright Nundwe says there is no leader who can bring drugs to the nation that are harmful to citizens.

Speaking during the Copperbelt launch of the Astrazeneca vaccine at Ndola Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, Nundwe said the vaccine is safe for the people.

“This vaccine is safe and people should get vaccinated by any means. There is no way a true leader can bring a vaccine which is not safe for the public. This vaccine is very safe, safer and safest for the people of Zambia,” said Nundwe.

And health minister Jonas Chanda reiterated that the Astrazeneca vaccination is not mandatory.

Dr Chanda said the government had resolved that the vaccination would be administered in a cautious manner.

He said people would make decisions for themselves.

“We are here to make sure that the people of the Copperbelt access this safe vaccine. All the 10 provincial towns have the vaccine. We can now begin the official roll-out of the vaccine in the country. The vaccine has now reached all the provincial centres in the country. The government is very clear and cautious on what it is doing,” Dr Chanda said. “It is an additional tool in the fight against COVID-19. We need to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. Zambia stands tall on the response to fight COVID-19 as seen from the recovery numbers. Ndola Teaching Hospital has only one patient. The past year was very challenging for the country in the fight against this pandemic.”

He however, warned that the new wave of the disease could come with the cold season at hand.

“Let me warn that we are not over with COVID-19, with this new cold season. The danger is that as we go in the cold season, we can have a new wave. Copperbelt will have 38,000 vaccines. This will be administered to the willing citizens and frontline workers. We will begin with health workers in public and private health institutions,” said Dr Chanda.

Ndola Teaching Hospital senior medical superintendent Dr Joseph Musowoya said 200 people had so far registered for vaccination.