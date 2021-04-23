Chiteme disappointed over Kamgelo fishponds works

MINISTER of National Development and Planning Alexander Chiteme has expressed sadness with Zambia Forest Landscape project in Nyanje.

Speaking when he toured the Kamgelo gardeners and fish farmers on Tuesday, Chiteme was displeased over the manner the fishponds were done.

He said government monies, which is taxpayers’ monies, should be spent on things that would improve people’s livelihoods.

“I am not happy. PS, this is not good. Let us not waste government resources like this. These monies are loans that are being paid heavily by taxpayers which is you and me and the rest of us and when we give money to the people to improve their livelihood, it isn’t a joke,” he said.

He called on the province to do things that were sustainable.

“Can we begin to do things that are sustainable, that are done properly? We cannot do this kind of work. I think we are failing in the province in the management of our projects. We need to up our game. I shouldn’t be talking of ZFL Every time I come here and I go back with my blood pressure from K700,000 to the ponds project which can’t hold water and these are community projects and that thing is very important to this country,” Chiteme said.

He invited people on board to take ownership of the projects .

“Why can’t we take ownership of things we are doing? Even me who is not an engineer, I can see with my own eyes that this is not a good way. We understand these are community-based projects and women are involved and we are very happy but we want quality work to be done so that quality results can be seen. Are we going to spend money so that we have mediocre projects like this?” wondered Chiteme.

Sinda district commissioner Paradious Sakala apologised to the minister and assured him that in two weeks the ponds would be reworked.

“Honorable minister, please, I want to apologise. I promise I will take full responsibility of this such that in two weeks time, you will find we have done a good job…” Sakala said.

Sakala also expressed anger on one fisheries officer who blamed community workers for doing a bad job on the ponds yet he was the supervisor.

In a vote of thanks, Nelia Banda thanked government for the project which had created job opportunities.

“We are so grateful over this project as it has created job opportunities and it will improve the livelihood of the communities. To be honest, this development is big which will create job opportunities for youths, even to us women. We bought a hammer mill and our surrounding villages will benefit, the fingerings will also improve,” said Nelia.

Earlier, Chiteme and his entourage toured the Kamgelo fallow works, which impressed him and he praised the women.

He told them that President Edgar Lungu wanted to see women take the lead in development.

Kamgelo gardeners and fish farmers project is being implemented under the Zambia Forrest Landscape project with an allocation of about K2.7 million.

So far 20 per cent of the money was released to work on the 2.5 kms fallow from Nyanje dam to Nyanje fisheries.

At Chieftainess Nyanje’s palace, the traditional leader complained about the poor state of the Sinda – Nyanje road.

“Have you seen the road you have used? It’s terribly bad,” she said.

She added that her chiefdom would not reject president Edgar Lungu but support him till the end.