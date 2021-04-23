Lungu has a history of intimidating chiefs, says Chipenzi

MCDONALD Chipenzi says President Edgar Lungu is not strange to intimidation of chiefs.

On Monday, police in Livingstone arrested senior chief Mukuni’s wife, Veronica.

The following day, police in Lusaka charged the chief’s wife with the abduction of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

“ECL has a history of intimidating chiefs. This is the second time a chief is abused using the police,” said Chipenzi. “Last time I checked the newly found friend to ECL Chitimukulu was a victim of this police abuse on a traditional leader using police when he [Lungu] was minister of home affairs now being meted on Senior Chief Mukuni’s wife.”

In November 2013, the PF government sent hundreds of paramilitary police to Kasama and Mungwi districts in Northern Province to cancel plans of the Bemba Royal Establishment to enthrone Henry Kanyanta Sosala as paramount chief Chitimukulu.

Edgar Lungu was the home affairs minister at the time.