Most Southerners are saying it’s better to vote for independent MPs, says Moomba resident

A MOOMBA resident says most people in Southern Province feel inclined to vote for independent members of parliament than those long-serving UPND ones.

Moomba is a constituency in the eastern part of Monze town.

In an interview from Pemba, Ernest Noombo told The Mast that the UPND’s constituency, district and provincial adoption process in the province was shocking.

“They didn’t follow what people want; they followed what they wanted and they were dishing a lot of money,” Noombo said. “The ward officials have been in office from the time UPND was formed. They don’t want to give room to other people to have some positions in the wards.”

He complained that even if some parliamentary aspirants lose the primary elections, they go on to win once the names are subjected to the national management committee.

“So, in short these people who want to go to Parliament only want to enrich themselves. They know that even if Hakainde Hichilema doesn’t go to State House they will be at Parliament,” he said.

“They don’t fully campaign for Hakainde to be Republican president, but only for themselves. They don’t even consider the people at the grassroots.”

Noombo added that what was happening was shocking and that: “most people in all the 18 constituencies in Southern Province are saying it’s better to simply vote for independent MPs and vote for Hakainde at the presidential level.

“Some are saying it’s even better we don’t go and vote because we are tired of voting for the same people who don’t want to leave their seats. That’s the ‘national anthem’ which is here; that those incumbents who don’t want to leave should be replaced,” said Noombo. “But in Tonga we say kulya nkuyu nkwiizyanya (consumption of syconium [fig fruits] is rotational) olo mabondo alacaala kaabwa (or everything has an end). But these MPs don’t want to do that. So, most of the people are saying it’s better to just vote for independent MP candidates.”