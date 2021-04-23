NGOCC calls for equitable media coverage of female candidates

2021 should be different for women, says Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council acting executive director Monica Kanjimana.

During a media breakfast meeting on the positive portrayal of female candidates in the media ahead of the August 12 general elections, Kanjimana said NGOCC continues to fight for equitable representation of women in decision making.

“We are all extremely tired of having women underrepresented, of having women being excluded. We cannot have the figures that we have and say we are a democratic country when we are living a huge demography of human capital behind at the decision making table,” she said.

Kanjimana said in 2020 NGOCC came up with the Coordinated Electoral Campaign Strategy to galvanise efforts at rallying support for women.

She said the strategy, which was informed by empirical data, recognises the critical role that the media plays in or ought to play in enhancing women’s participation in politics.

“And it is because of these issues…the continued patriarchy, the continued hostile environment in the political landscape that we say ‘what can we do with our colleagues in the media to change things, to shift the narrative’? And it is because of such influences, it is because we recognise the power that you hold as the media in breaking mindsets that we are here today trying to galvanise efforts for chances to increase opportunities for a woman in Zambia, a woman leader,” she said.

Kanjimana said people were left to rely on the professional media personnel to set the narrative straight.

“We cannot sit back and continue to let the status quo remain where cyberbullying, where harassment continues and continues to push favourable women, competent women from trying to participate because simply the environment is not friendly. A woman leader today has to think twice before they push forward their agenda to sit for candidacy,” she said. “It is because of these factors that are negative, the negative portrayal of women in the media, that we are here to reach out and speak out and say ‘ brothers and sisters, let us hold hands and change the narrative’. This is our country and we cannot develop without women. Can we have a change in 2021? Can we be that watchdog that the media is supposed to be in ensuring objective information is going out to the public? Can we ensure that the 2021 general election is an election filled with the campaign of issues and ideas and not mudslinging and harassment?”

Kanjimana appealed to the media to fact check the information that it was publishing.

“Could we by all means ensure that if there is a woman being portrayed in the media, that woman is being portrayed in a positive light but on meritorious conditions. We are not saying just because they are a woman in public, you should give them fancy fairytale stories. We are saying we want equitable representation and that should also translate in the manner that a woman is portrayed on merit,” said Kanjimana. “We do not care how many boyfriends she had. How many men candidates are we having those issues of morality and pointing fingers? We want issue based campaigning. We want exchange of ideas and therefore you as watchdogs and colleagues in the media play a very key role in ensuring the narrative that goes out to the public, in ensuring that the perfection of the public form of the different female candidates that will be standing in 2021 is fair, balanced and objective.”

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MiSA) Zambia programmes manager Jane Chirwa expressed the need for journalists to familiarise themselves with electoral laws.

Chirwa said for an election to go well, it must be free and fair.

She said there must be free speech so all citizens and political candidates can speak without fear.

“The media must be free to tell everyone what was said without pressure to twist the truth. That is the job of professional journalists – to fully inform citizens of the issues and their choices so they can decide for themselves for whom to vote,” said Chirwa.

Zambia National Women’s Lobby women in politics project officer Lombe Nambaya said politics had become extremely expensive in the country, making it difficult for women to pursue their aspirations.

She said culture, religion, negative coverage of women in the media were some of the factors affecting women.

Nambaya said academic credentials were also affecting women participation in politics.

She said women’s political participation enhanced democracy and increased national development.

Free Press Initiative board member Brighton Phiri called for increased media coverage of female candidates.