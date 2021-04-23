No weapon formed against HH shall prosper, says NDC

LET’S all pray for Hakainde Hichilema, no weapon formed against him shall prosper, NDC Copperbelt chairman George Sichula has urged Zambians.

In a statement yesterday, Sichula who is also former Chingola and Itezhi-tezhi district commissioner, noted that there have so far been 10 failed political manoeuvres meant to implicate the UPND leader.

He named the gassing of innocent citizens early last year and the burning of markets as some of the failed schemes that were designed to implicate Hichilema.

“Privatisation saga, Hatembo formula, a traffic offence which turned into a treason case and [free]mason speculations are some of the manoeuvres that his enemies have tried to throw at his persona,” Sichula said.

He said in their smear campaign, Hichilema’s political enemies have also tried to use the tribal tag, assertions that he is stingy, and now the arrest of chief Mukuni’s wife Veronica who has been charged with abduction.