N/Province can be country’s food basket, says Kasonde

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

THE Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zambia says Northern Province has the capacity to become the country’s food basket if the agricultural sector is highly developed.

EFF president Kasonde Mwemba said it was surprising that most of the land in the province was not fully utilised for agricultural purposes on a large scale.

Mwenda said there was need for serious investors in the agriculture sector for the province to awake from its agriculture slumber to massive agriculture production.

He said the province was blessed with good arable and fertile lands suitable for different types of crops.

The opposition leader said farmers in the province needed to start thinking outside the box by not only concentrating on small and medium scale farming, which was the main practice.

Mwenda said if the agricultural sector was properly developed in the province, employment opportunities would be created for women and young people.

“With agriculture, you’ll never go wrong. It can be a game changer for the people in the province if both local and foreign investors invest their money in the sector,” Mwenda said.

He said Northern Province is in a high rainfall belt, making the area good for seasonal crop cultivation.

The opposition leader was speaking when he featured on a radio programme on Kasama’s Radio Mano.

Mwenda also said his political party would contest the forth coming August 12 general polls.

He said the EFF had come on the Zambian political platform to make a difference and provide tangible solutions for the young and oppressed people.