Socialist Party flags mobile water supply programme in Matero

IT’S our fundamental goal to ensure every household has access to clean and safe water, says Socialist Party Matero aspiring parliamentary candidate Barbra Chekuda Maramwidze.

Maramwidze said the Matero mobile water supply programme was successfully flagged off, last week, to members and the community at large.

She said certain areas in the constituency had been severely affected by a shortage of water despite the fact that it is a basic necessity.

“It’s sad to see women, men and children line up in search of the much needed commodity, an act that deters them from carrying out more productive activities. As the Socialist Party we believe in equity for all. Equity in terms of water supply, sanitation, shelter and nutrition, to name but a few,” she said. “And it is our fundamental goal to ensure that every household has access to clean and safe water. The Socialist Party says no to social inequality and believes no one should be discriminated against because of where they come from, be it ku or Kwa.”

Maramwidze said a number of people complained of not having water supply for weeks and some for as long as eight months.

She said this was unacceptable on every level and the Socialist Party refuses to be dehumanised and humiliated to such extents.

“It is this reason that prompted us to take action as a community and find a lasting solution to this injustice by supplying a maximum of 30,000 litres of water every day. By taking this action, we are ensuring that members of our communities don’t have to waste time in long queues for water but can be able to devote their time to other activities such as studying for the youth and working for the women and men to enable them provide for their families,” said Maramwidze. “As the Socialist Party in Matero, we vow to work with the people of Matero to ensure such acts of inequality are discontinued.”