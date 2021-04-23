These small monies we give you for salt is not development – Lubusha

CHIPANGALI PF aspiring candidate Andrew Lubusha says he is determined to deliver real development to the people in the constituency.

And male and female patients share one ward at Chanyumbu rural health centre in Chipangali Constituency.

Addressing residents of Chanyumbu after he donated beds and mattresses at the health centre, Lubusha said a Chitenge material was not development.

“Our main target is to reduce the sufferings of the people and even when the time for campaigns start, we’ll not come here and start talking about individuals who are not here. We want you to make your independent choices about a person who can represent you,” he said. “Our works will bear us witness. You are going to remember us when that time comes because of our works. We want to bring real development. A Chitenge is not development, even these small monies that we give you for salt is not development.”

Lubusha said he would look at real development like rehabilitation of the road leading to Chanyumbu area and constructing a maternity wing at the clinic.

“When we repair the road, a lot of people will benefit. When we construct a maternity wing a lot of people will benefit. Even giving capital to those who are in business, a lot of people will benefit. We want to look at the schools so that we better the future of our children. We can have money but if our children are not educated, it means we have not invested,” he said.

Lubusha also paid tribute to President Edgar Lungu for his exemplary leadership.

“I am appealing to you to make sure that you retain President Lungu. We have seen what the President has done and is still doing for the people of Zambia. We are here to make donations because of the good things that we learn from our parent who is President Lungu. The President has said it time and again, reminding us to remember where we come from,” he said.

Lubusha said in the history of Zambia, he had never seen a president who was as hardworking as President Lungu.

“The President delivered the inputs early, there is a contractor working on the Chipata-Lundazi road. I have also stepped in to supplement government’s efforts in constructing the 54-kilometre Mugubudu turn off/Chinunda road. We have also seen that the road leading to this place is bad so we are going to repair it,” he said.

And Lubusha, who toured the clinic, said he would construct a maternity wing at the facility.

“We have seen only two beds in the ward, there was a female on the first bed and a man on the other. We can’t blame President, he has done his work but I don’t want to heap the blame on anyone. I have spoken to the management and we will start constructing a maternity wing this week,” he said.

Earlier, Chanyumbu neighbourhood health centre chairperson Noah Soko said male and female patients share the same ward.

Soko said the room that they were currently using for maternity was very close to the general ward.

Chipangali district PF chairperson Grace Phiri said Lubusha was a credible person who was not difficult to market.

Phiri said the people of Chanyumbu face a lot of challenges.

“When we went into the clinic, we were shocked to see that males and females are sharing the same ward. Is this okay? This child [Lubusha] that you have delivered today has refused this and is going to normalise things,” said Phiri.

Lubusha’s campaign manager Samson Pachanya Nyirenda said Lubusha would do more once he is voted into office.

“This man is like a cow which has not yet given birth but is already producing milk. What will happen when you are going to put him in office? You are going to see more things,” said Nyirenda.

Lubusha also addressed a meeting at Chitandika sub centre.