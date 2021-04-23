We cannot sink so low, receive financial support from the PF – Hamududu

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

PARTY of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) has dismissed assertions that the opposition party is funded by the ruling Patriotic Front, describing them as political backwardness.

PNUP president Highvie Hamududu said the party was financially independent and knows where to get resources.

Hamududu said he was surprised that some unruly political players were busy making noise, putting the name of PNUP in disrepute by lying to the public that the party was financially sponsored by the PF.

“Despite the fact that PNUP has a good working relationship with other political parties in the country, we cannot sink so low and receive financial support from the PF because we have our own resources,” he said.

Hamududu said PNUP would never depend on other political parties for financial aid because the party believed in itself in terms of maintaining its financial base.

He said PNUP had a number of assets which sustain the operations of its secretariat and other branches in different parts of the country.

Hamududu said PNUP would participate in the August 12 general polls because it had the capacity to do so.

He said PNUP was not a small political party because it had a vision and great aspirations for Zambians.

Hamududu said the party strongly believed that if given an opportunity to rule the country, it would change the face of Zambia economically and socially.

He said PNUP was an established party with structures in various parts of the country.

Hamududu urged young people in the country to join PNUP and work with the party because it had positive solutions to solve Zambia’s challenges.