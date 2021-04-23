We’ve been reduced to a nation of beggars

It is the worst form of leadership when one can go to lengths to reduce a nation into a charity. This is because no country in the world has ever advanced its economy and well-being on the basis of charity – legitimising laziness! Why would a leadership put so much effort in attempting to turn Zambia into a nation of beggars?
ZED president Ernest Mwansa says corruption has become endemic in the country to a level where its citizens have been reduced to a nation of beggars by those in power.
“Look at corruption; it has become endemic. People are talking anti-corruption language, but what’s going on? What upsets me the most is the handouts that are going on from political cadres. It has become normal for the electorate to expect a party that is campaigning for power to give them money. It is normal now. And its normalcy has been commended by those who hold political power,” says Mwansa. “How can you have a meeting and all you are doing is distributing money to individuals? It looks nice when you win elections like that, but you will have undermined people’s moral integrity. They will have lost the humanness in so doing. And the end result is we are creating a nation of beggars. And begging will become a normal way of life. How can you reduce your own people to that level if you really love them and you have gone in government to serve them?”
Really? How?
Zambia became a nation of beggars the moment we started entrusting leadership with people of questionable character. We started voting for people with no traceable record of integrity and personal achievements. Even when some of them openly admitted that they had no vison to govern this country, we still gave them the presidency on a silver platter. And we expected them to suddenly change and become people of good moral fibre. What a gamble!
Since 2015, Edgar Lungu and his minions have been looting our resources, piling them up like ants gathering pebbles in the hills. And it is these same stolen resources they are now using to bribe voters through ‘donations’ of cash, automobiles, bicycles, T-shirts and chitenge material. This strange benevolence – almsgiving – has suddenly become a quick solution to all our country’s problems.
And speaking to our current scenario, American author Steven Magee wrote: “The corrupt government’s attitude towards the disabled is to turn them into homeless street beggars.”
Unfortunately, this is where Edgar’s government has brought us – a nation of beggars. We have been economically disabled by this government that now it has turned us into beggars. They have literally mopped up every coin from our national coffers and have become our country’s major donors. Money is flying all over as if we are not a nation that has defaulted on external debt.
There’s nothing wrong in aiding the needy. But there’s everything wrong with deliberately creating conditions that lead a country, citizens, into poverty so that such a leader can suddenly become an empowerment bank. It is said the reason people go into politics and seek that high office is to come and make a difference, to better the fortunes of the country.
And as Vladimir Putin puts it: “The task of the government is not only to pour honey into a cup but sometimes to give bitter medicine.” We agree with Mwansa that we have indeed been turned into a nation of beggars, and beggars never command respect anywhere. That’s what Edgar’s government has reduced us to. So, how can we give another chance to such a careless, corrupt regime?
It is the worst form of leadership when one can go to lengths to reduce a nation into a charity. This is because no country in the world has ever advanced its economy and well-being on the basis of charity – legitimising laziness! Why would a leadership put so much effort in attempting to turn Zambia into a nation of beggars?
ZED president Ernest Mwansa says corruption has become endemic in the country to a level where its citizens have been reduced to a nation of beggars by those in power.
“Look at corruption; it has become endemic. People are talking anti-corruption language, but what’s going on? What upsets me the most is the handouts that are going on from political cadres. It has become normal for the electorate to expect a party that is campaigning for power to give them money. It is normal now. And its normalcy has been commended by those who hold political power,” says Mwansa. “How can you have a meeting and all you are doing is distributing money to individuals? It looks nice when you win elections like that, but you will have undermined people’s moral integrity. They will have lost the humanness in so doing. And the end result is we are creating a nation of beggars. And begging will become a normal way of life. How can you reduce your own people to that level if you really love them and you have gone in government to serve them?”
Really? How?
Zambia became a nation of beggars the moment we started entrusting leadership with people of questionable character. We started voting for people with no traceable record of integrity and personal achievements. Even when some of them openly admitted that they had no vison to govern this country, we still gave them the presidency on a silver platter. And we expected them to suddenly change and become people of good moral fibre. What a gamble!
Since 2015, Edgar Lungu and his minions have been looting our resources, piling them up like ants gathering pebbles in the hills. And it is these same stolen resources they are now using to bribe voters through ‘donations’ of cash, automobiles, bicycles, T-shirts and chitenge material. This strange benevolence – almsgiving – has suddenly become a quick solution to all our country’s problems.
And speaking to our current scenario, American author Steven Magee wrote: “The corrupt government’s attitude towards the disabled is to turn them into homeless street beggars.”
Unfortunately, this is where Edgar’s government has brought us – a nation of beggars. We have been economically disabled by this government that now it has turned us into beggars. They have literally mopped up every coin from our national coffers and have become our country’s major donors. Money is flying all over as if we are not a nation that has defaulted on external debt.
There’s nothing wrong in aiding the needy. But there’s everything wrong with deliberately creating conditions that lead a country, citizens, into poverty so that such a leader can suddenly become an empowerment bank. It is said the reason people go into politics and seek that high office is to come and make a difference, to better the fortunes of the country.
And as Vladimir Putin puts it: “The task of the government is not only to pour honey into a cup but sometimes to give bitter medicine.” We agree with Mwansa that we have indeed been turned into a nation of beggars, and beggars never command respect anywhere. That’s what Edgar’s government has reduced us to. So, how can we give another chance to such a careless, corrupt regime?