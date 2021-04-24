CTPD calls for increased budgetary allocation to agriculture sector

THE Centre for Trade Policy and Development says there is need for more budget allocation and investment support towards growing the agriculture sector to promote sustainable food production for a longer period of time.

And NGOCC acting executive director Monica Kanjimana has called on the government to take substantive action to protect Zambians, and especially the women and girls, from the potential economic consequences of debt.

During the public discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on Zambia’s debt and financial situation, CTPD researcher trade and development Emmanuel Muma said this can be done by direct investment and funding support to develop irrigation agriculture across the country to enable farmers produce food yearly and redeem the sector from depending on rain fed production.

He said it was also important to support small-scale farmers access to finance and market with a focus on women and youths who play a key role in the production of food within the agriculture sector.

“If the agriculture sector is grown, it will help to ensure long term food security and excess produce can be exported to enhance Zambia’s forex especially as the county looks forward to participate in the African Continental Free Trade Area,” Muma said.

And Kanjimana said it was without doubt that debt had become probably the most pressing economic challenge that Zambia faces.

She said the overall levels of debt had increased exponentially over a short period to levels that most observers believe to be unsustainable.

Kanjimana said it was projected that debt repayment would impact already weak service delivery and affect the majority of the poor who rely on government services.

“It is agreed that the public is generally unaware of the debt crisis the country is facing and especially how it affects citizens especially the women and girls of Zambia. NGOCC notes the high debt levels which also denote that the government is short of cash, which leads to mounting arrears. This can be seen from government failing to make the Eurobond payment of $42.5 million in November 2020 and $56.1 million in January 2021,” she said.

Kanjimana said the high levels of debt make it harder for the government to respond to challenges in the economy.

“As debt rises, the costs of servicing that debt also rises (both paying back the loan and the interest on the loan). Debt repayment takes up a greater share of public spending. This means there is less and less money to spend to, for example, reduce poverty or support job creation for women and young people,” she said.

Kanjimana said the government’s current approach, to stick its head in the sand, is letting the risk of “these” consequences accumulate.

She said it was NGOCC’s considered view that the government should reprioritise planned expenditure particularly away from “slow return” debt financed investments in infrastructure such as roads (especially in urban areas), education and health infrastructure and other infrastructure under the public order and safety function as this has high potential of improving the general welfare of women and girls.

“We would like to urge all you stakeholders to take a lead in sensitising others on the impact of COVID-19 on Zambia’s debt and financial situation. If we work together, we can make a great contribution to reducing the vulnerability of our women and girls to this challenge,” said Kanjimana.

Ucizi Ngulube, from CUTS, said there were many progressive plans like the budget, the national development plans, and the Vision 2030 which were very good on paper but very poor when it came to implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

Ngulube said there was need to hold the government to account for its actions and plans.

NGOCC institutional strengthening and policy unit coordinator Mendai Imasiku said there was need to diversify the economy.

Imasiku said COVID-19 had affected women who were the majority in the sectors that had been hit hard by the pandemic.