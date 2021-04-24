Most people in villages don’t know the importance of voting, laments Luembe

HOUSE of Chiefs chairperson senior chief Luembe says most people in villages do not know the importance of voting.

And Eastern Province for Edgar Lungu and Development Foundation chairperson Emmanuel Jay Banda says traditional leaders have a huge responsibility to encourage their people to vote.

Speaking when the Eastern Province for Edgar Lungu and Development Foundation paid a courtesy call on him in Nyimba, Luembe of the Nsenga people, said voting was an important undertaking.

“I am happy that you have come and you should help us sensitise people on the importance of voting. Most people in villages, we just see them but they don’t know the importance of voting. The only thing that we know is to just complain when things go bad,” he said. “We are fond of saying ‘have you seen how this one is, that other one would have done better’.”

Luembe urged politicians to tell people tangible things that could help their living standards.

“Once you tell us your message, we are also going to reflect on your message. We want to see development moving forward. People face several challenges here. You are going to have a chance to interact with them. You should give them chance to also say something during your meeting. Things should not just come from you,” he said.

Luembe urged Zambians to work together to foster development.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) I was watching my black and white TV. I saw the President in Siavonga like you have said that he did not take a grudge against those who did not vote for him. He went to Siavonga where he was commissioning the fishponds. That was good development because the revenue that came out of there…I was just admiring that how I wish that development was taking place here in Luembe. They realised a lot of money which is good,” he said.

Luembe said he had seen a lot of developments that the government had done.

“We have seen development in most places and we are also happy because we are all one people as Zambians. I am wishing you well,” said Luembe.

And Banda said traditional leaders were key in influencing people to take part in voting.

He appealed to traditional leaders to inform their people not to move with voters’ cards.

Banda said recent research by the foundation revealed that most people lose voters’ cards because they move with them to political meetings.

He said his foundation would act as a bridge that would link the traditional leaders and the government.

“We have come here to see you, the indunas and the headmen because we know that you are the one who live with people. If the message is delivered through you, it means it will reach the people,” Banda said.

The foundation also met headmen from chief Nyalugwe, Luembe and chieftainess Mwape.