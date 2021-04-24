MQHZ cautions traditional birth attendants

THE Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) has cautioned traditional birth attendants against admitting and treating pregnant women with underlining conditions such as hypertension, diabetes or septic shock.

Research director Nomsa Mbunda urged traditional birth attendants to know their limits and refer pregnant women with underlining conditions to the hospital or nearby conventional health facilities to reduce maternal and child mortality in the country.

“Maternal death is highly preventable if pregnant women have access to quality healthcare during, before and after childbirth. No woman should die during childbirth. Every woman is expected to experience a healthy pregnancy, safe delivery and a healthy baby,” she said.

Mbunda appealed to all pregnant women to regularly attend prenatal care to ensure underlining conditions were identified early and ensure they deliver from established conventional health facilities across the country to avoid the risk of complications and maternal death.

“The life of every woman counts and thus, no woman should die whilst giving life. We further urge all health providers to reinforce the right information in them so that this evidence based information can be adhered to and lives of newly born children saved,” said Mbunda.