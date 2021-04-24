NOCZ ‘TAKES OVER’ OLYMPIC BOXERS

MANY, if not all sports authorities in the country had channeled their energy to wrangles that had engulfed the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).

They forgot that other sports federations equally had problems to sort out.

One such organisations is the Zambia Boxing Federation who, apart from throwing punches in the ring, are doing the same over delayed elections.

And while this has been going on, three Zambian boxers qualified to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after having gotten the better of their opponents at the qualifying tournament in Dakar, Senegal.

Boxers Evaristo Mulenga, Patrick Chinyemba and Stephen Zimba had been in fine form, pounding their opponents to achieve Olympic qualification.

And as these boxers are in camp, the National Olympics Committee of Zambia president Alfred Foloko urged the boxing federation to play their politics within themselves and not extend it to the boxers.

“I am alive to the wrangles that have rocked the boxing family. But as the father of the Olympic movement, what I would like to urge my brothers in the boxing administration is that they should ensure they play politics within themselves,” he said. “Don’t extend it to the team. And allow me to take this opportunity to urge also the technical team of the boxing to ensure that it stays away from the politics and allow us as administrators to deal with the politics of the sport. Their job is only to ensure the team is adequately prepared.”

Foloko has however assured boxers that they have the support of the Olympic committee.

He said politics in the boxing federation would not affect boxers.

“So, to assure the nation, I think the wrangles in boxing administration will not affect the preparation. This will not shake the preparation of the athletes. The NOCZ is on top of things to ensure that we give the best to all our Tokyo bound athletes,” said Foloko. “To my three heroes, the boxers they have the 100 per cent support of the National Olympic Committee. They are now our own children; they have qualified. We’ve gotten them from their federation, they are now our children. I can assure you; it won’t affect them because they are aware that the Olympic family has taken them over from their mother body or their parents, who are the boxing federation.”