PF manifesto launch signifies focused leadesrhip, says Maviya

MANDEVU PF aspiring member of parliament Amon Maviya says the launch of the PF manifesto by President Edgar Lungu is a clear indication that the ruling party is focused on developing Zambia.

On Tuesday, President Lungu launched the PF manifesto for 2021-2026.

Maviya said the manifesto speaks to issues that directly affect the people.

“The launch of the PF manifesto by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at Mulungushi [International] Conference Centre brings a clear indication that the Patriotic Front under the leadership of President Lungu is focused on developing Zambia,” he said. “The manifesto speaks to issues that directly affect the people of Zambia and has revived hope for the better tomorrow under the leadership of President Lungu. It is encouraging to note that the PF government still continues to prioritise the empowerment of Zambians in the next 10 years.”

Maviya said the deliberate move by the PF to promote local entrepreneurs in different sectors of the economy was an excellent idea.