Zesco, LD wrestle for ABSA cup crown

DEFENDING champions Zesco United and Lusaka Dynamos this afternoon lock horns in the 2021 ABSA cup final at Lusaka’s Woodlands stadium.

The two reached the finals last weekend with a goal galore in the semi-finals, recording a total of seven goals in their respective matches.

Lusaka Dynamos humbled Zanaco 3-0 while record winners Zesco thrashed division one side Konkola Blades through a 4-0 score line.

In a pre-match briefing, Zesco coach Mumamba Numba said the game would be a 50-50 as Lusaka Dynamos was equally a big team.

“We have done our homework, we are playing our fellow bigger team Lusaka Dynamos; one of the best assembled sides in the country and we expect a very tough game as we face Lusaka Dynamos,” said Numba. “It will be a 50-50 game and I think it’s how each team will apply themselves tomorrow (today) that will determine the results. But our troops are ready for the challenge ahead of us, I only hope they will rise to the challenge and win the tournament. We are going into this game as defending champions but it does not mean it is a walk away, we have to work hard on the pitch because football is played on the pitch.’’

Lusaka Dynamos assistant coach Steven Mwansa said winning the cup would be s good piece of history.

“The game will be a 50-50 game looking at how the teams played in the semi-finals. Lusaka Dynamos played very well and Zesco United played very well, so we expect the fireworks will explod,” said Mwansa.

“No coach prepares a team to lose, we have prepared for the game. They have been very consistency in the league, and when you look on paper, they look to have won it but we are also fighting for that. We have never won this cup, and this is the very time we need to make history for ourselves; so we are ready for them.’’