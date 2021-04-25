A congress of bitter politicians is here again

Lusaka youth and businessman Dillon Mayangwa has observed that some disgruntled politicians have ganged up to fight those providing checks and balances to the PF. He says it is these same people who have contributed to rotten political leadership in the country.
“I am very well aware of those politicians who have come together to fight those who are providing checks and balances to the PF leaders. Most of them are bitter,” says Dillon.
“When I talk of visionary consistent leaders, I am referring to serious politicians who know what they stand for. Leaders like HH (Hakainde Hichilema), Fred M’membe and Andyford Banda. As Zambians, look at these three men carefully, we are surely not short of a messiah. Zambia’s problems are man-made and can only be fixed with good leadership.”
Dillon is spot on. Digging into our political history we will discover that at every general election, we have had sellout politicians in the opposition attacking fellow opposition leaders who mean well. It is not a new phenomenon; it’s about history repeating itself every election year.
Equally now, we have a team of shameless political leaders whose fortunes have dwindled such that they cannot make it on their own. They call themselves opposition leaders but without membership. They have tried this and that but they have failed. In the end they launder themselves to the ruling party, just for survival. Even those who claimed to have been brave men and called leaders of the ruling party all sorts of names have ended up going back to kneel – all because they cannot survive outside government tenders.
In fact, some of them are driven by tribalism while others have been overtaken by hatred for some of their fellow opposition leaders. If they discover that one of them is closer to the Republican presidency they develop envy and cut deals with the ruling party to attack such a person. This has happened at every election and it is happening now. Michael Sata had such shameless opponents from the opposition, they were there in 2011 and they are here today.
Speaking about visionary leadership, Robert Fritz says: “If you limit your choices only to what seems possible or reasonable, you disconnect yourself from what you truly want, and all that is left is a compromise.”
This is what has made most of the so-called opposition leaders compromise. They want quick results without investing in their leadership through sacrifice. In the end, we have these disgruntled elements teaming up to frustrate those who speak for the people by providing checks and balances to this corrupt regime. The nation should therefore not be surprised that a congress of bitter and disgruntled politicians is here again. These political corpse, who reappear a few months before elections, are venomous. But they will soon pay a price in the court of public opinion!
