Africa Gets An Independent Search Engine That Connects The Continent’s Tech Industry

South Africa’s digital agency, Mashcor, has unveiled a new African search engine designed to connect the continent’s rising tech industry to the globe. The indigenous search engine is available on Mashcor‘s official website.

According to the publisher, the new search engine gives the users a compilation of over 2 million African sites and more are expected to come with time. Even better, the search engine operates independently from other global search engines.

With over 1.2 billion people on the continent, Africa can rival developed nations like India and China. While historical events have limited this potential, there has been an upsurge of investments across different African industries over the last decade. The African tech industry is particularly worth noting, and the new search engine combines this growth across Africa in a highly coordinated manner.

Today, Africa hosts over 700 tech innovation hubs, and the industry has almost doubled in revenue over the last decade. This growth hasn’t gone unnoticed by investors and other stakeholders, with Microsoft investing over 100 million dollars in developing a new center. However, African tech industry leaders strive to retain independence, with Mashcor’s search engine being an excellent example of such efforts.

With 4G technology still being rolled out throughout the continent, Africa still faces several problems. However, industry leaders like Facebook and Google are investing heavily in developing fiber-optic cables for high-speed internet. Nonetheless, the current internet connection works excellent for wagering with the Betway app and browsing other sites. Punters can access the Betway app download online and start enjoying placing wagers on sports and casino games within minutes.

Africa represents 1/7th of the world’s population, which explains why companies like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft invest heavily in the region. However, an independent search engine’s launch reflects African pride and desire to become a global player by their virtue.

Mashcor is a Cape Town-based company that encompasses the new search engine, informational blogs, digital marketing and a television streaming service. The South African company has been working with small and medium businesses since 2018, competing with reputable brands like Enovation Digital Marketing and Vertex.

According to a representative from Mashcor, the company believes that Africa is an amazing continent with a huge potential to become among the world’s most powerful continents. The company also believes that Africa has all the necessary tools to make that dream come true.

When Mashcor came to life, it was abundantly clear that they wanted to become the type of company known for delivering accountability and efficiency through their services. The new search engine allows tech businesses to collaborate efficiently across the continent, helping them penetrate the huge African market.

Their new search engine’s launch didn’t come without any challenges, with Mashcor having to adopt paradoxical approaches to see it come to life. Fortunately, with Mashcor’s focus and tenacity, the developers were able to overcome every obstacle. The company plans to build over its success for years to come, and it already has a formidable arsenal of tools.