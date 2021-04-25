Chiefs and participation in politics

[By Simon Kabanda]

What does the Constitution say about chiefs’ participation in politics? Is it right for them to be endorsing their preferred candidates for the August 2021 elections?

The sub-title of Article 168 of the Republican Constitution is: “Participation of chiefs in public affairs”. Clause (1) states as follows: “Subject to clause (2), a chief may seek and hold a public office.”

What this means is that a chief is at liberty to hold any public office, including being Republican President, member of parliament and even councillor. These offices are elective. This means that a chief is free to participate in elections as a candidate for any of these political offices.

According to Article 266 of the Republican Constitution “Public Office … includes a State office, Constitutional office and an office in the public service, including that of a member of a commission”. And “State office includes the office of President, Vice-President, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Member of Parliament, Minister and Provincial Minister”. Apart from seeking to be elected, a chief can also be appointed to any public office or civil service office.

But Clause (2) of Article 168 states as follows: “A chief who seeks to hold office in a political party or election or appointment to a State office, except that of councillor, shall abdicate the chief’s throne.”

Clause (2) means that the liberty of a Chief to be elected or appointed to a public office is conditional. And the condition is that he or she should resign from being a chief. The only exception is that, a chief can become a councillor without resigning from being a chief.

We have less than four months to the 12 August presidential and general elections. It has been observed that there are some chiefs who have started to endorse candidates and to support certain political parties. Although election campaigns have not yet officially started, political parties and candidates have started to canvass for support. A major target for support is the chiefs. They are being showered with all sorts of gifts, in exchange for their support or public endorsement.

Is it right for a chief to do so?

There is a reason why the Republican Constitution provides that a chief who seeks public office should resign from being a chief. The reason a chief should resign is the same reason a chief should not endorse or publicly support a political party or a political office aspiring candidate.

The chiefs’ main function, among others, is to preside over the preservation of culture, customs and traditions of the people to whom that culture and those customs and traditions apply.

If you have any question or issue regarding the Constitution and/or related matters that you would like this column to discuss, kindly send a message either through SMS, WhatsApp: 260-761-206353, or email: shimwenya@yahoo.com.