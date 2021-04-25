Distortion in TLE supply will affect 55,000 people on ART, warns TALC

THE distortion in the supply chain involving Tenoffovir, Lamivudine and Effavirenz also commonly known as TLE will affect about 55,000 of the adult population of the 1.2 million people on treatment of this drug, says Treatment Advocacy and Literacy Campaign (TALC) programmes manager Clever Chilende.

He appealed to the Ministry of Health now that they have confirmed the distortion in the supply chain of TLE ARVs.

“Though we are calling upon PLHIV on treatment currently not to panic, the revelation by the Ministry of Health that we have zero stocks at Central level prompts us to urge the powers that be to seriously consider all other measures possible to procure and deliver TLE drugs within the shortest possible time before the country completely runs out of TLE drugs. However, despite the looming shortage, TALC can confirm that clinics still have the commodity though rationing is what has been resorted to,” he said.

“The distortion in the supply chain involving Tenoffovir, Lamivudine and Effavirenz also commonly known as TLE will affect about 55,000 of our adult population of the 1.2 million of our people on treatment of this drug. The rest of the population of over 90 per cent is on TLD and we have more than enough stock as a country.”

He said TALC would inform all stakeholders regarding the progress being done to urgently remedy the situation as assured by the Ministry of Health.