MMD will disqualify any aspirant who corrupts their way in adoptions – Sokoni

MMD elections chairman Malama Sokoni has warned his party’s aspirants at various levels against bribery and corruption in order to win votes.

Addressing party members during the filling of nominations at the party’s secretariat, Sokoni warned of disqualification of any aspirant found wanting.

He said it was not fair to induce voters with money and all forms of bribery at the expense of good leadership and dedication to the service of the country.

He said the country was losing proper leadership owing to bad choices that were financially induced.

“In the process we as the people are going to suffer, in the process abana besu will suffer. Some of us we are reaching the end of our lives, we have done three-quarters of our lives but what we are fighting for here is not for us, we have done a big chunk of our lives; what we are fighting for, the decency we are fighting for in this country and to come into politics is for umwana uyu wikele apa, mulemona. Nga twashila abantu icalo icaonaika abana aba bakesa tulilila ninshi ifwe twalilala ati finshi mwacitile daddy, finshi mwacitile mummy (this child who is seated here, you see. If we leave behind a destroyed country, our children will question us),” Sokoni said.

Looking at the huge number of attendees, Sokoni thanked the organisers of the meeting stating that assertions that MMD was dead do not mean well.

He said looking at the numbers of attendees both at that function and the National Convention where they had about 1,600 delegates, it was evident that MMD was still alive.