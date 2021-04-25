PF Kapoche aspirant’s cadres insult Sinda council secretary for stopping them from grading road

SINDA council has stopped PF Kapoche Constituency aspirant Luckson Lungu aka Mwaiwanu from grading the gravel road from Nyanje to Sinda town.

Speaking at the roadside on Thursday, district council secretary Grace Kanyanta tried to stop the grader from working on the road but received insults from cadres supporting Lungu.

Kanyanta tried to explain to them that there was a contractor who had been assigned to work on the road but the cadres and youths insulted her.

“Get out, where were you to come today and tell us about the contractor? You want us to keep dying, what a rubbish woman! Go and sit in your office. We don’t want you here. Get out…iwee,” shouted one cadre.

Chingombe ward councillor Stephen Tembo tried to intervene but the cadres almost manhandled him.

“Useless councillor, tikubule pano (we will beat you here) yakunyelani road manje ukamba cani imbwa iwe (now the road has defecated on you, what are you saying? We will beat you),” the cadres shouted.

Upon failing to reason with them, Kanyanta decided to seek advise from the chieftainess Nyanje and the same cadres followed her to the palace.

While walking to the palace, the grader operator almost ran over the council secretary who was only rescued by her security officer, who pulled her away from the grader.

Before chieftainess Nyanje, Kanyanta explained that Lungu’s team never passed through her office to get clearance to grade the road but only started working on the gazetted road without following procedure.

“Your royal highness, sorry for coming without notification. We have a problem where we were told by the public that there is a grader working on the road and when we came to check, we found this team working on it and I tried to reason with them but they never listened,” she narrated.

She told the traditional leader that Build Trust Construction company was the one given the tender to work on the road and that they would be on site on Monday.

Kanyanta said what Lungu’s team was doing was destroying the plan the contracted contractor had on the road.

“As an authority, we don’t know what is happening yet we are supposed to supervise. They never came to my office and what will I write in my books? It’s not just about grading, there is a lot involved and what they are doing they are damaging the road. This road has been given funding. On Monday, Build Trust company is coming on site,” Kanyanta said.

She added that the council was not sitting idle, saying they know what was needed but just waiting for the right time.

Chieftainess Nyanje said some government officials told her that the road would soon be graded and when she heard that there was a grader on the road, she thought it was the one the government mentioned.

She advised Lungu and his team to stop the grading and wait for Monday.

“People are complaining, even on TV, that the road is bad yet the government sees how it is and they use it. But since it’s like this, you stop grading, let the one coming on Monday do the work,” said chieftainess Nyanje

Felix Jere said people have complained for along time and Lungu thought it wise to work on the bad spots so that accidents could be reduced.

He said it was a wonder why the council had surfaced now when the road had been in a deplorable state for many years.

“Mwaiwanu told us to work on the road because people are crying day and night over the bad state of the road yet the council is there watching how people suffer when coming to the hospital while others die along the road. Now Mwaiwanu felt pity and thought to temporarily grade the road while waiting for the government contractor,” Jere explained.

And another Lungu supporter, Samson Tembo, said the council was idle.

“You the council see the road is bad but you are always quiet and now what have you seen to claim the contractor will be on site? You are failing, you as the council, to mend the road and people have to use hands to mend it yet you are there! The President Edgar Lungu is insulted that he is not working yet it’s you who are failing him. The councillor is here but there is no development and a well wisher comes then you show yourselves! Now since her royal highness has spoken, we will wait until Monday and if nothing, on Tuesday this machine will continue the work,” Tembo said.

When reached for a comment, Lungu said he had instructed the operator to continue the grading work wondering where the council and member of parliament Dr Charles Banda had been all along to show zeal now.

“I have told them not to stop working on the road. They will continue because no one will stop us. Where was the council all along? Where was the MP all along to claim they want to work on it now? This is politics…so the work continues,” Lungu said.

By 18:00 hours, the operator had covered more than a kilometre of the stretch from the palace to Nyanje Mission hospital junction.