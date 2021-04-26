Chauvin’s chauvinism and justice in America: are there any paralles in Zambia?

If you have a different view that there are parallels in the selective disproportionate violent use of criminal law by law enforcement based on race in America and based on politics in Zambia, please put your analysis in writing as a rejoinder to this article. Have it published in the Mast or News Diggers.

In America selective use of criminal law is enveloped in a phenomenon called racial profiling equated with criminal profiling while in Zambia, selective use of criminal law is premised on political profiling equated with criminal profiling and wrongdoing. In Zambia the political profiling is engendered by the extra dimension of tribal targeting. Both racial and political profiling are insidious and unconstitutional in America and in Zambia. This article is intended to show that what is amply documented in America vis-a-viz the deadly violence of racial profiling, demonstrated in the Chauvin’s chauvinism of killing a black man with his knee on the victim’s neck while Chauvin’s hands were in Chauvin’s pocket with a smirk on his face, in Zambia for starters, you have political cadres invading a Ministry hunting for a political opponent in broad daylight without any consequences to the political cadres and without nary any word from President Edgar Chagwa Lungu or Inspector General of Police or government spokesperson.

Chauvin’s chauvinism by the powers that be are alive and well in Zambia where cadres can do anything with impunity and with the condonation of the authorities in the Presidency and Ministry of Home Affairs. With the conviction of Chauvin for murder and manslaughter, there may be a signal that the historic reality and nightmare where blacks have been disproportionately slaughtered by the police is coming to an end. While their Zambian counterparts have remained mute in the face of impunity of the police and cadre targeting and killing of political opponents in Zambia, the President, Vice-President and Attorney General of the USA have condemned in the strongest possible terms selective racial enforcement of criminal law in America and have celebrated the conviction of Derek Chauvin as a new dawn of justice in America. What Biden, Kamala Harris and AG Garland have said and done on selective racial profiling in the few months that they have been in power is paradigm-shifting and a breath of fresh air. In Zambia, meanwhile, this government, beginning in 2011, has encouraged the brutalisation and killing of political opponents, selective use, against political opponents, of the Public Order Act, heightened the language portending for political and tribal genocide and political profiling against tribes of North Western Zambia, particularly against the Tongas, selective dismissals of Tongas and Lozis from the civil service on the basis of national interest, disproportionate employment and tribal promotion of tribes from North Eastern Zambia and the list goes on. In the USA, Biden and his team have not shied away from talking and legislating in Congress and elsewhere against racial profiling but in Zambia, both the perpetrators and victims of political profiling have remained silent on this simmering divide with the powers that be vigorously encouraging and sponsoring this chasm because it serves their quest for Chauvin’s chauvinism of staying on top and in power. They have the upper hand. It is the opposition whose life is being squeezed out of their lungs. The opposition fear to talk about their fate for fear of opening more the Pandoras box, they fear the label of victimology and its self-deafiting imperatives not knowing that speaking truth to power is empoweing.

What got Chauvin convicted is Floyd’s refrain of “I can’t breathe” a shot heard around the world. If you are oppressed, cry out and call oppression, oppression.

Now where is the evidence that there is deadly political profiling in Zambia akin to deadly racial profiling in the USA? I will just give a few examples. You can fill in the remaining blanks. 1. When Chitalu Chilufya and Chitotela were charged with corruption, hundreds of cadres and chiefs escorted them to court without any police permit and they were not molested by the cadres or the police, no one was killed by the police. The chiefs and cadres escorting Chilufya and Chitotela were positively politically profiled. Contrast that with example number two below. When the leader of the opposition was summonised to police for a criminal interview and his followers attended in an escort capacity just like chiefs and cadres had escorted Chilufya and Chitotela, but this time the political police killed two innocent people, including a Public Prosecutor! The Hichilema escort was negatively politically profiled. 3. The courts acquitted UPND leaders in Livingstone on corruption charges. The state has appealed when the same state never appealed the questionable acquittals of Chilufya and Chitotela. Political profiling at work. 4 Hichilema bought a farm in Kaloma in a private sale in 2004. That matter has been criminalised beyond recognition and arrests are being made in 2021 pertaining to the sale of private land 17 years ago while during the same period, many government leaders have purchased land and acquired property with money most cannot account for but without any investigations in 2011 to 2021 about those lands and properties.

5. The MMD government officially sponsored massive privatisation of national resources in the 1990s but only Hichilema is being investigated, scrutinised and criminalised by the state and involved busybuddies while others who were involved like ministers of finance and the current President of Zambia remain unmolested. Call it political profiling akin to racial profiling in the USA. 6 Hon Chishimba Kambwili and Hon Harry Kakaba have repeatedly challenged the President of Zambia to account for the astronomical jump in his wealth which they allude to alleged corruption but the busybuddies and law enforcement agencies dared not look in that direction. Political profiling at work. 7. The Auditor Generals and Financial Intelligence Centre Reports as well as Public Accounts have year after year raised a cesspool of corruption, stealing and theft of funds, misapplication, under-application, failure to remit council funds etc by ministries, departments, councils etc but no one has ever been charged since 2011. Political profiling of a positive nature has been at play. 8. Hon Kambwili has been charged severely since leaving the PF years ago. Now that he has apologised and Akafumba says he has rejoined the PF, we shall see whether or not criminalisation will continue. Remember he was only criminalised after leaving the PF.

9 Hichilema was falsely charged with treason under the circumstances that no sane prosecution service would have done that anywhere in the world. Political profiling and criminalisation at work here. 10 President Lungu has violated the Constitution severally and the busybuddies who torment Hichilema have not dared torment Lungu. Lungu violated the constitution by not handing over power to the Speaker during the Presidential Petition; Lungu was never declared the Winner of the 2016 elections by the Constitutional Court, Lungu was never sworn into office by either the Chief Justice or Deputy Chief Justice, Lungu continued to tinker with judicial emoluments and conditions of service contrary to constitutional provisions, Lungu continued external borrowing without parliamentary sanction contrary to the constitution. Lungu wants to stand for the third term contrary to the constitution. And everything done with impunity. This impunity exists in the context of political profiling that has been the subject of this article. 11. PF cadres stormed a ministry accusing a worker of belonging to the opposition party. These PF cadres have not been charged for their political criminalisation profiling and intimidation of an innocent Zambian because the powers that be’s modus operandi is political criminal profiling.

The Chauvin conviction is or maybe a dawn for justice in America which has endured racial profiling for centuries. But in Zambia, the storming of a ministry by cadres looking for an alleged member of the opposition is a continuation of political criminal profiling, the nightmare and reality that started in 2011 hidden under Michael Sata but openly under Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Chauvin’s chauvinism resulted in his conviction and the beginnings of the dawn of justice against racial profiling in America. Political criminal profiling will meet the same fate in Zambia in our lifetime.

For the arch of history eventually bends towards Justice.

Dr Munyonzwe Hamalengwa lived in North America for 40 years and practiced law at the highest level in Toronto for 25 years, bringing multiple class action lawsuits against racial profiling and writing a book available on Amazon entitled: “African Canadians Under Legal, Judicial, Political, Police, and Media Attack: Strategies for Survival”.

forthedefence@yahoo.ca